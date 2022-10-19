AG Yost Sues Companies Over Dangerous Design Flaws at ZSC Advance Sciences & Technology Center

(ZANESVILLE, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing three companies for shoddy design and workmanship on a Zane State College building that has created a danger to students and staff and already necessitated the closure of one entrance because of the risk from falling debris.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court, explains that the faulty design and construction of Zane State’s Advanced Sciences and Technology Center have caused the brick and stone façade to split and crumble on the building’s south, east and west sides. The building was constructed in 2013.

“Structural integrity is key when building schools, but so is professional integrity,” Yost said. “The writing’s on the wall – honor your contract or pay up. The safety of the students is counting on it.”The Attorney General’s Office attempted to mediate with SHP Leading Design, Quandel Construction Group, and Robertson Construction for the $1.6 million cost of the needed repairs or in-kind work, but the parties could not reach an agreement.

Per the recommendation of Yost’s office, Zane State has taken steps to help curb further structural and water damage to the building’s interior by tarping over the cracks and scaffolding other entrances and sides to protect from falling debris and keep visitors safe.

Video of the building and comments from Attorney General Yost can be viewed here.