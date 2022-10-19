Updated on Wednesday October 19, 2022 Morning

Today: Scattered Showers/Snow. A Touch Warmer. Windy. High 47° Tonight: Decreasing Clouds. Cooler. Low 29° Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Drier & Warmer. High 51° DISCUSSION:

More rain chances will be with us today. Scattered showers/snow will be possible again. The snow will be possible in the early morning and turn to rain when it gets warmer. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid to upper forties this afternoon.

Clouds will be on the decrease overnight. No precipitation is expected, but we will be very cold. Lows will drop back into the upper twenties to near thirty!!

More warmth will be with us on Thursday. Highs will be in the lower fifties under partly cloudy skies. We round out the work week on Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower sixties.

Temperatures will top off in the upper sixties to start off the weekend on Saturday. We will remain dry again, with skies mostly sunny on Saturday.

We end the weekend even warmer with highs in the lower seventies! Skies will be mostly sunny on Sunday.

Still dry to start off the new work week on Monday into Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy, with highs in the lower seventies for both days.

Have a Great Wednesday!