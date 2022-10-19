7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Anthony Codispoti835579

Updated on Wednesday October 19, 2022 Morning

Today: Scattered Showers/Snow. A Touch Warmer. Windy. High 47°

Tonight: Decreasing Clouds. Cooler. Low 29°

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Drier & Warmer. High 51°

 

DISCUSSION:  

More rain chances will be with us today. Scattered showers/snow will be possible again. The snow will be possible in the early morning and turn to rain when it gets warmer. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid to upper forties this afternoon.

Clouds will be on the decrease overnight. No precipitation is expected, but we will be very cold. Lows will drop back into the upper twenties to near thirty!!

More warmth will be with us on Thursday. Highs will be in the lower fifties under partly cloudy skies. We round out the work week on Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower sixties.

Temperatures will top off in the upper sixties to start off the weekend on Saturday. We will remain dry again, with skies mostly sunny on Saturday.

We end the weekend even warmer with highs in the lower seventies! Skies will be mostly sunny on Sunday.

Still dry to start off the new work week on Monday into Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy, with highs in the lower seventies for both days.

Have a Great Wednesday!

 

Connect with me:

Twitter: @codispotiwx

Facebook: N/A

E-Mail: acodispoti@whizmediagroup.com

Anthony Codispoti
Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!