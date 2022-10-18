High School Tournament Soccer Scores

High School Boy’s Soccer Tournament

DII-Southeast Sectional/District

GALLIA ACADEMY: 15 NEW LEXINGTON: 0

Gallia Academy moves on to play Zane Trace on October 19.

DII-Central Sectional/District

LAKEWOOD: 10 MARION FRANKLIN: 0

The Lancers move on to play Granville on Wednesday at 7pm. The game will take place at Granville who is the two seed in the Central 1 Sectional.

High School Girl’s Soccer Tournament:

DII-EAST 2-SECTIONAL/DISTRICT

CAMBRIDGE: 3 PHILO: 2 (2-0T)

Destiny Garcia scored two goals in the game including the game winner in the second overtime for the Bobcats. Her first goal was assisted by Claire Endly with Sarah Clifford scoring the second goal in the game that forced the game into overtime. Brianna Abel was outstanding in goal with 23 saves. Zoey Caldwell also had a save.

The Lady Bobcats will take on top-seeded New Philadelphia on Wednesday at New Philly. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.

DII-EAST 1 SECTIONAL/DISTRICT

MAYSVILLE: 1 INDIAN CREEK: 0 (2-OT)

The Panthers Gracie Meredith netted the winning goal. Maysville moves on to play West Holmes on Wednesday at 6:30pm. The game will be played at West Holmes.

ZANESVILLE: 3 COSHOCTON: 1

Rylee McCuen for the Blue Devils scored all three goals. Zanesville moves on to play 3 seed Dover on Wednesday at 6:30pm. The game will be played at Dover.

DIII-CENTRAL 2 SECTIONAL/DISTRICT

LAKEWOOD: 5 RIDGEWOOD: 0

The Lancers move on to play Worthington Christian the number 1 seed. The game will be played at Worthington Christian on Saturday at 3pm.