Darmstadt upsets Gladbach in German Cup, Schalke routed 5-1

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach crashed out in the second round of the German Cup with a 2-1 loss at second-division leader Darmstadt on Tuesday, when Hoffenheim routed Schalke 5-1.

Schalke’s heavy loss piles the pressure on coach Frank Kramer with reports suggesting he could lose his job before the team’s visit to Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Schalke has now lost its last five games across all competitions.

Gladbach coach Daniel Farke will also feel pressure with his team laboring in the Bundesliga so far. His team suffered an early shock in Darmstadt when Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer landed awkwardly on his ankle and had to go off a few minutes later. Farke later had to take Germany’s Jonas Hofmann off with a shoulder injury, too.

Aaron Seydel got Darmstadt’s winner late.

Wolfsburg won at local rival Eintracht Braunschweig 2-1, and Bochum defeated third-division team SV Elversberg 1-0.

Defending champion Leipzig booked its place in the third round earlier with a 4-0 win at home over second-division team Hamburger SV.

Two goals in three minutes from Danish forward Yussuf Poulsen set Leipzig on its way and Mohamed Simakan and Benjamin Henrichs completed the win in the second half.

Leipzig defeated Freiburg in the final last season for the club’s first major trophy after its founding in 2009.

Early goals from Randal Kolo Muani and Hrvoje Smolcic helped a weakened Eintracht Frankfurt team ease to a 2-0 win at fifth-tier team Stuttgarter Kickers, while Mainz also had little trouble with a 3-0 win at Lübeck, which plays at fourth-tier level.

Also, second-division club Nuremberg won 1-0 at third-division rival Waldhof Mannheim.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports