Canucks bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Blue Jackets

Vancouver Canucks (0-3-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (0-3-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -126, Canucks +105; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks come into the matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets after losing three in a row.

Columbus went 37-38-7 overall and 21-15-5 in home games last season. The Blue Jackets scored 258 total goals last season, with 41 power-play goals and seven shorthanded goals.

Vancouver had a 40-30-12 record overall and a 20-16-5 record on the road last season. The Canucks had a 23.5% power play success rate last season, scoring 58 goals on 247 chances.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (elbow), Joona Luoto: out (upper body), Joonas Korpisalo: out (hip).

Canucks: Tyler Myers: out (lower body), Ilya Mikheyev: out (lower-body), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (lower body), Tucker Poolman: day to day (undisclosed).

