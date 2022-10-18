Updated on Tuesday October 18, 2022 Morning

Today: Scattered Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Cooler. High 44° Tonight: Scattered Showers/Snow. Overcast. Windy. Low 36° Wednesday: Scattered Showers/Snow. A Touch Warmer. Windy. High 47° DISCUSSION:

Scattered rain chances will be with us again today along with even cooler conditions. Highs will be in the mid forties this afternoon. That rain will turn into snow once the sun goes down and we get cold again.

Scattered showers and snow will be possible for the overnight. We will be gusty with sustained winds of 10-15mph and gusts up to 30mph. Lows will drop into the mid thirties overnight.

More rain chances will be with us for midweek. Scattered showers/snow will be possible again. The snow will be possible in the early morning and turn to rain when it gets warmer. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid to upper forties.

More warmth will be with us on Thursday. Highs will be in the lower fifties under partly cloudy skies. We round out the work week on Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs near sixty.

Temperatures will top off in the upper sixties to start off the weekend on Saturday. We will remain dry again, with skies partly cloudy on Saturday.

We end the weekend even warmer with highs near seventy! Skies will remain mostly sunny on Sunday.

Still dry to start off the new work week on Monday. Skies will remain partly cloudy, with highs around seventy.

Have a Great Tuesday!