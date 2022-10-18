7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Anthony Codispoti834802

Updated on Tuesday October 18, 2022 Morning

Today: Scattered Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Cooler. High 44°

Tonight: Scattered Showers/Snow. Overcast. Windy. Low 36°

Wednesday: Scattered Showers/Snow. A Touch Warmer. Windy. High 47°

DISCUSSION:  

Scattered rain chances will be with us again today along with even cooler conditions. Highs will be in the mid forties this afternoon. That rain will turn into snow once the sun goes down and we get cold again.

Scattered showers and snow will be possible for the overnight. We will be gusty with sustained winds of 10-15mph and gusts up to 30mph. Lows will drop into the mid thirties overnight.

More rain chances will be with us for midweek. Scattered showers/snow will be possible again. The snow will be possible in the early morning and turn to rain when it gets warmer. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid to upper forties.

More warmth will be with us on Thursday. Highs will be in the lower fifties under partly cloudy skies. We round out the work week on Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs near sixty.

Temperatures will top off in the upper sixties to start off the weekend on Saturday. We will remain dry again, with skies partly cloudy on Saturday.

We end the weekend even warmer with highs near seventy! Skies will remain mostly sunny on Sunday.

Still dry to start off the new work week on Monday. Skies will remain partly cloudy, with highs around seventy.

Have a Great Tuesday!

 

Anthony Codispoti
Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!