WHIZ Radio week ten football broadcast schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week 10 of the high school football season. And WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you.

On Z92 Radio a spot in the playoffs can be earned. With a win over Maysville, Philo will clinch a spot in the DIV post season. Maysville would need a win and some help from other teams to make the post season. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth will have the call from Southtown.

On Highway 103 Radio it’s the biggest Perry County Super Bowl in years. Sheridan will host New Lexington with county bragging rights on the line. The Generals won the MVL Big School division title. New Lex won the Small School title. Greg Mitts and Corey Perkins have the call.

On AM 1240 Radio Zanesville looks to end the regular season on a positive note. The Blue Devils host 3-6 Logan. Jeff Moore and Garrett Young will have the call.

All three games kickoff at 7 and will stream online at whiznews.com.