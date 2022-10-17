Wheelchair star Esther Vergeer on Tennis Hall of Fame ballot

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Dutch wheelchair star Esther Vergeer is among three new International Tennis Hall of Fame nominees for the Class of 2023 announced Monday, joining the half-dozen holdovers from the vote last year, the first time in history no one on the ballot was selected.

Vergeer, who won 44 Grand Slam titles between singles and doubles and was unbeaten for more than 10 years, and Rick Draney, who helped pioneer the Quad Division in addition to being an accomplished athlete, are nominated in the Wheelchair Tennis Category, which appears on the Hall ballot every four years.

Daniel Nestor, owner of eight Grand Slam doubles trophies, makes his debut in the Player Category.

Returning in that category: Cara Black, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Ana Ivanovic, Flavia Pennetta, Carlos Moya and Lisa Raymond.

None of those six reached the required 75% of the vote for the Class of 2022 in combined results from the official voting group — which includes media, historians, Hall of Famers and industry experts — and bonus percentage points awarded based on a fan vote. Nominees can remain in contention for three years.

Inductees will be announced next year. The Hall ceremony is scheduled for July 22 at the Rhode Island-based Hall, which has been around since 1955.

