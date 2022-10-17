The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2021-22 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2020-21 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. North Carolina (47) 0-0 1532 – 2. Gonzaga (12) 0-0 1479 1 3. Houston (1) 0-0 1404 15 4. Kentucky (2) 0-0 1364 7 5. Kansas 0-0 1200 3 5. Baylor 0-0 1200 4 7. Duke 0-0 1168 9 8. UCLA 0-0 1093 11 9. Creighton 0-0 1060 – 10. Arkansas 0-0 1026 17 11. Tennessee 0-0 880 5 12. Texas 0-0 844 25 13. Indiana 0-0 745 – 14. TCU 0-0 735 – 15. Auburn 0-0 623 8 16. Villanova 0-0 578 6 17. Arizona 0-0 543 2 18. Virginia 0-0 462 – 19. San Diego St. 0-0 394 – 20. Alabama 0-0 281 – 21. Oregon 0-0 260 – 22. Michigan 0-0 229 – 23. Illinois 0-0 215 19 24. Dayton 0-0 170 – 25. Texas Tech 0-0 122 12

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 112, UConn 101, Miami 66, Purdue 56, Saint Louis 36, Michigan St. 35, Florida St. 32, Xavier 29, Wyoming 25, Ohio St. 23, Iowa 13, Rutgers 4, Southern Cal 3, Florida 3, Toledo 1, UAB 1, Memphis 1, Virginia Tech 1, Notre Dame 1.