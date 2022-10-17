Ohio High School Football Poll

|DIVISION I
|1. Lakewood St. Edward (11)
|8-1
|162
|2. West Chester Lakota West (3)
|9-0
|155
|3. Cincinnati Moeller (1)
|8-1
|137
|4. Springfield (3)
|7-1
|126
|5. Cincinnati Elder
|7-2
|70
|6. Cincinnati Princeton
|8-1
|65
|7. Gahanna Lincoln
|8-1
|60
|8. Medina
|8-1
|46
|9. Perrysburg
|8-1
|44
|10. Dublin Jerome
|7-2
|41
Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville 35. Cleveland Heights 28.
|DIVISION II
|1. Akron Hoban (12)
|9-0
|168
|2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (4)
|9-0
|147
|3. Massillon Washington
|7-1
|122
|4. Xenia (1)
|9-0
|99
|5. Toledo Central Catholic (1)
|8-1
|78
|6. Avon
|8-1
|74
|7. Medina Highland
|9-0
|73
|8. Hudson
|9-0
|56
|9. Painesville Riverside
|8-1
|41
|10. Kings Mills Kings
|8-1
|37
Others receiving 12 or more points: Trenton Edgewood 27. Austintown-Fitch 21. Uniontown Lake 19. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 13.
|DIVISION III
|1. Hamilton Badin (15)
|9-0
|172
|2. Chardon (2)
|7-1
|148
|3. Canfield
|7-1
|110
|4. Mount Orab Western Brown
|8-1
|106
|5. Tipp City Tippecanoe
|8-1
|104
|6. Bellbrook (1)
|8-1
|53
|(tie) Youngstown Chaney
|8-1
|53
|8. Youngstown Ursuline
|7-2
|43
|9. Wapakoneta
|8-1
|37
|10. Columbus Bishop Watterson
|8-1
|31
|(tie) Thornville Sheridan
|8-1
|31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tiffin Columbian 28. Dresden Tri-Valley 25. Jackson 24. Bellefontaine 12.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Cleveland Glenville (14)
|9-0
|173
|2. Cincinnati Wyoming (3)
|9-0
|157
|3. Millersburg West Holmes (1)
|9-0
|142
|4. Steubenville
|8-1
|114
|5. Van Wert
|8-1
|87
|6. Sandusky Perkins
|8-1
|83
|7. Beloit West Branch
|8-1
|78
|8. Elyria Catholic
|8-1
|34
|9. Chillicothe Unioto
|8-1
|25
|10. Columbus East
|7-1
|21
Others receiving 12 or more points: St. Clairsville 16. Middletown Bishop Fenwick 15. St. Marys Memorial 14.
|DIVISION V
|1. Coldwater (9)
|9-0
|157
|2. Ironton (6)
|9-0
|142
|3. Canfield S. Range (1)
|9-0
|116
|4. Liberty Center
|9-0
|109
|5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
|9-0
|90
|6. Sugarcreek Garaway
|9-0
|69
|7. Pemberville Eastwood
|9-0
|41
|8. Milton-Union
|9-0
|40
|(tie) Springfield Northeastern
|9-0
|40
|10. Chillicothe Zane Trace
|9-0
|25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Germantown Valley View 24. Bloomdale Elmwood 21. Perry 18. Cincinnati Madeira 17. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 15.
|DIVISION VI
|1. Maria Stein Marion Local (14)
|9-0
|167
|2. Kirtland (3)
|9-0
|151
|3. Carey
|9-0
|126
|4. Mogadore
|8-0
|107
|5. Ashland Crestview
|9-0
|92
|6. Beverly Fort Frye
|8-1
|73
|7. Columbia Station Columbia
|9-0
|50
|8. Versailles
|6-3
|43
|9. Lafayette Allen East
|8-1
|41
|10. New Madison Tri-Village
|8-1
|37
Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngstown Christian 15.
|DIVISION VII
|1. Warren John F. Kennedy (8)
|7-1
|154
|2. Newark Catholic
|6-1
|124
|3. Antwerp (2)
|9-0
|105
|4. McComb (2)
|8-1
|101
|5. Ansonia (3)
|8-1
|87
|6. New Bremen (2)
|7-2
|84
|7. Lowellville
|9-0
|82
|8. Waynesfield-Goshen
|9-0
|48
|9. Ft. Loramie
|7-2
|30
|10. Hannibal River
|8-1
|25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Central Catholic 21. Minster 19. Arlington 16.