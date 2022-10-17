MVL Football Standings

Here are the Muskingum Valley League football standings through nine weeks. Overall record is listed first, then divisional record. Standings are based on divisional record. Cross-over games don’t count towards standings.

Big School Division

1. Sheridan (8-1, 5-0, Clinched title outright)

2. Tri-Valley (7-2, 3-1)

3. Maysville (5-4, 2-2)

T4. John Glenn (3-6, 1-3)

T4. Philo (4-5, 1-3)

6. River View (3-6, 1-4)

Small School Division

1. New Lexington (8-1, 5-0, Clinched title outright)

2. West Muskingum (7-2, 3-1)

3. Morgan (5-4, 2-2)

4. Coshocton (2-7, 2-3)

5. Meadowbrook (1-8, 1-3)

6. Crooksville (0-9, 0-4)