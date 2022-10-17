ZANESVILLE, OH- Zanesville will honor those who fought in order to protect our Nation this November.

A Veteran’s Day Parade will take place in downtown Zanesville. There will be be emergency vehicles, 4-H clubs, high school marching bands and Veteran’s groups. Commander of the American Legion and the President of the Muskingum County Veterans Council Eddie Grimes says they’re still looking for participants to take part in the program.

“We’re looking for bands, High School bands, old cars, floats of different type floats, anything and anybody that wants to be in the Parade, we’d be glad to have them in the Parade.”

The parade is just one way Veteran’s will be honored. Commander of the Delta Saws VFW Post and Vice President of the Veterans Council Jack Drake says there will also be a ceremony to honor those that fought.

“Well, the main thing is it says that the plaques will be given out, all gave some, some gave all, that honors the ones that are still alive and honors the ones that aren’t here anymore and that passed away. That’s what the Veterans Day Parade is all about.”

The Muskingum County Veterans Day Parade will be held on Saturday, November 12th. The parade will start formation at 8:30 am and will begin at 10:30 at Secrest Auditorium. If you want to participate in the parade, you can email Eddie Grimes at grimesed8@gmail.com or if you have any questions about the parade, you can contact the American Legion Post Number 29 at 740-452-1457. WHIZ will stream the parade on our Facebook page.