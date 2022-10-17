Linden Avenue Closure

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Ohio Department of Transportation District 5 has scheduled numerous infrastructure upgrades this year and the projects keep on popping up. ODOT District 5 Public Information Officer Morgan Overbey announced a long overdue upgrade that will be happening right here in Zanesville.

“Over the last couple weeks, our folks at ODOT have been working on what is called an overheight detection system and this is located at the railroad bridge there on Linden Avenue that frequently gets struck,” Overbey said. “So you know we have had some daytime closures for that work over the last couple of weeks and tomorrow is actually going to be the last daytime closure while they are testing the equipment.”

Overbey noted that ODOT has worked with the City of Zanesville and other municipalities on a variety of projects that are not situated along State Routes.

“It is a City of Zanesville bridge but we’re working with them on this overheight detection system,” Overbey said. “So basically the system works by detecting overheight vehicles with a sensing unit, the sensor then activates the flashing warning signs to let the person know they’re overheight and then stop. Further this system includes a camera that will then record the incident as well. So the system is going to be remotely monitored by ODOT and the City of Zanesville.”

The main corridor of Linden Avenue has a clearance of 9-feet-7-inches under the railroad bridge which according to the city, has been struck 129 times since January 1, 2020.