Lightning host the Flyers in Eastern Conference action

Philadelphia Flyers (2-0-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning face the Philadelphia Flyers in Eastern Conference play.

Tampa Bay went 51-23-8 overall and 35-10-7 in home games a season ago. The Lightning committed 4.4 penalties per game and served 11.0 penalty minutes per game last season.

Philadelphia went 25-46-11 overall and 11-25-5 on the road a season ago. Goalies for the Flyers averaged 30.4 saves per game last season while conceding 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Ian Cole: out (suspension), Zach Bogosian: out (shoulder), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).

Flyers: Rasmus Ristolainen: day to day (undisclosed), Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: day to day (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), Patrick Brown: out (back), Sean Couturier: out (back), Owen Tippett: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.