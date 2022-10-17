Commissioners Bidding for New Sewer Truck

ZANESVILLE, OH- A short bid opening took place at the Muskingum County Commissioners Office this morning.

The Commissioners held a bid opening for a new truck for the Sewer Department. Commissioner Mollie Crooks spoke about why the Sewer Department needed a new vehicle.

“The bid that we considered today was for a new truck, a one ton for the Sewer Department to enable them to haul some of their smaller equipment, the skids steers and the minis. Our Sewer Department is on call 24/7 so the ability for them to get to jobs quickly is very important.”

Crooks says the bidding of the truck was necessary as the cost of the vehicle exceeded 50-thousand dollars.

“The bid was fifty-four thousand, nine hundred and twenty-seven dollars and fifty cents, so that bid was accepted, we will review the bid of course we have to make sure that everything is as we expected and we expect that bid to be accepted and then move on. and the Sewer Department I’m sure will be quite happy with their purchase.”

The bid was made by the Jeff Drennen Dealership.