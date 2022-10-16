Toronto opens 2022-23 season at home against Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -3; over/under is 215

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the season opener.

Toronto went 30-22 in Eastern Conference play and 24-17 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Raptors averaged 19.0 points off of turnovers, 16.5 second chance points and 25.7 bench points last season.

Cleveland went 44-38 overall and 27-25 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Cavaliers averaged 107.8 points per game last season, 16.8 from the free throw line and 34.8 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Raptors: None listed.

Cavaliers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.