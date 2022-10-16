Souper Bowl at Zane State Campus Center

ZANESVILLE, OH- Zane State College is known for their amazing events that they hold every year and this year it involved the community and tons of soup. Zane State hosted Souper Bowl, a fundraising event led by a group of churches, where people who are food insecure can come and eat some delicious soup.

Lead organizer for the Souper Bowl Benefit Bill Factor spoke about the different kinds of food they were serving and how many meals they are able to serve people each year.

“We have soup, four different kinds of soup and hot dogs, it’s just a simple meal for simple needs. As Dave said, it’s to help feed the community, you know here in Muskingum County, between all of the food pantries and the five recipient organizations that we support, we feed over a million meals a year and there’s a lot of people who don’t know that.”

Chairman of the Souper Bowl Benefit Dr. David Klein spoke about why people should be aware about food scarcity.

“The food insecurity is tremendous in this area, with all of the economic problems that have been occurring in the nation and in the world, there is food insecurity in Muskingum County and all of its surrounding counties. It’s very serious and affects children, or adults or elderly and it’s something that we all need to be aware of. A lot of times you don’t hear about it because people are afraid to talk about it but it’s definitely there, it’s a need and we hope to help in those areas.”

The proceeds from this event will go to Eastside Community Ministry, the Salvation Army, Fellowship of Christ Community and Christ Table in order to bring more awareness about food scarcity and help those who are in need.