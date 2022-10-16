Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Amundsen 62, Von Steuben 8
Belleville East 41, Belleville West 0
Bowen 22, Gage Park 0
Camp Point Central 68, North Greene 6
Casey-Westfield 52, Marshall 12
Catlin (Salt Fork) 33, Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-op 8
Champaign St. Thomas More 30, Martinsville 20
Chicago (Lane) 28, Westinghouse 24
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 48, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 0
Chicago Christian 48, Phalen, Ind. 0
Chicago Sullivan 8, Senn 6
Crete-Monee 61, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 6
Cumberland 48, Argenta-Oreana 0
DeSmet, Mo. 48, Thornwood 0
Foreman 16, Kelly 0
Forreston 40, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 12
Fulton 35, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 14
Glenbard West 28, Lyons 20
Hall 42, St. Bede 27
Hyde Park 14, Chicago King 6
Joliet West 50, Joliet Central 6
Lawrenceville 48, Peddie, N.J. 15
Loyola 53, St. Patrick 7
Marengo 48, Peoria Manual 14
Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 81, Danville Schlarman 26
Morrison 56, LeRoy 7
Mt. Carmel 62, Woodstock Marian 38
Normal Community 19, Peoria Notre Dame 13
Pawnee 52, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 13
Payton 26, Raby 6
Phillips 21, Chicago (Clark) 0
Pittsfield 24, PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 12
Princeville 50, Walther Christian Academy 7
Quincy 65, Rock Island Alleman 13
Richards def. Bogan, forfeit
Simeon 42, Morgan Park 22
Villa Grove/Heritage 41, Tri-County 6
West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop 39, Alden-Hebron 18
Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 44, South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-op 15
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/