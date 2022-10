Monday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT Monday, Oct. 17 MLB DIVISION PLAYOFFS American League

Cleveland at New York, 7:07 p.m.

NFL

Denver at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 10 p.m.

MLS

Miami vs, New York City at Harrison, N.J., 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.