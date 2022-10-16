DRESDEN, OH- As technology advances throughout time, people tend to forget how people were able to live without advanced technology, and there are even kids right now who don’t even know where the food they get in the pantry comes from or how it’s made.

The Education of Yesterday Show is a way for farmers to educate children on how things were made in the past with many different kinds of tractors and combines that farmers used in order to make the food that we eat today. Lead Organizer of the Education of Yesterday Show Kendra Moore Hindel spoke about how this event can show kids how food is made through farming.

“My Dad started this show eighteen years ago and it grew, as you can tell and were just here to show the kids the old tractors in the fields and give them a real realization that food just don’t come from the grocery store and just off their table you know.”

Hindel also spoke about why kids need to know about how farmers did things in the past and how talking to their grandparents about farming will help kids learn more.

“As they grow, I usually just say that history is going to be different for them as they grow but that’s how it started and so I think it’s important for them to learn about yesterday and all of the importance of how things were done. I also think they should talk to their Grandparents, Great Grandparents, you know I miss mine, but I can remember when I was little and when up to my grandpa’s farm, and you know he loved getting us to sit om the tractor and showing us different things. So even just to talk to them about it I think even just talking to the older generation today would be great for kids.”

All in all, the Education of Yesterday Show was a great way for kids to have fun seeing the tractors, getting to ride on them and see how they drive while also learning about where food came from and to appreciate the hard work that farmers put in so we can have food in the pantry.