Celtics host the 76ers to begin season

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Boston; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -3; over/under is 214.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers for the season opener.

Boston finished 51-31 overall and 9-7 in Atlantic Division action last season. The Celtics averaged 111.8 points per game last season, 17.0 on free throws and 39.6 from deep.

Philadelphia went 6-10 in Atlantic Division play and 27-14 on the road last season. The 76ers allowed opponents to score 107.3 points per game and shoot 45.8% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee).

76ers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.