Canadiens host the Penguins in Eastern Conference action

Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (1-2-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens and the Pittsburgh Penguins take the ice in Eastern Conference play.

Montreal had a 22-49-11 record overall and an 11-26-4 record at home last season. The Canadiens had a -91 goal differential last season, scoring 222 goals while allowing 313.

Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 24-14-7 record on the road last season. The Penguins scored 3.3 goals per game last season while allowing 2.7 per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Joel Armia: out (upper-body), Michael Matheson: out (lower body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Joel Edmundson: out (lower body).

Penguins: Teddy Blueger: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.