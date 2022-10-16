ZANESVILLE, OH- Secrest Auditorium hosted an important event called Breast Cancer Health and Resource Fair. The purpose of this event was to bring awareness and really harp on the fact of how important early detection is when it comes to prevention.

Assistant Director of Development at James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute Maddie Spielman spoke about what inspired her to be a part of the Breast Cancer Health and Resource Fair.

“I’m a firm believer in early detection and I am just so excited to be able to get out into communities like this and raise awareness. Because I know every single one of us has been affected by cancer in some way, shape or form. We all have been hurt and we all want to do something about it and this is my way of doing something about it. Sharing my story with this wonderful community and just hoping that maybe just one person can relate and that would make it all worthwhile to me.”

Spielman also spoke about why the Breast Cancer Health and Resource Fair is important to the community of Zanesville.

“I think this event is so important to the community because like I said, every single person has been impacted by cancer and I think one way that were able to do our part is to stay up to date on taking care of ourselves, whether if that’s a self-examination or you know keeping up with your physicals. I think everybody, no matter where they are, has to be able to follow through with that.”

The Breast Cancer Health and Resource Fair was a way to help bring awareness of how serious Breast Cancer is and how early detection is important in order to protect yourself.