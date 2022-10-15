ZANESVILLE, OH- Most people love getting dressed up for Halloween and then there’s others that like to make sure their four-legged friends get to take part in the action too.

The Muskingum County k-9 Adoption Center hosted the “Strut Your Pup” contest at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds. There were different categories for dogs to enter including best k-9 costume, cutest k-9 and ugliest k-9. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz served as honorary judge. This wasn’t only a fun event, but one to bring attention to the work the Adoption Center does every day. Sheriff Matt Lutz spoke about what makes this event important.

“I think this is just another event that’s trying to bring awareness to the issue we have at Muskingum County you know. Commissioners built a new k9 Adoption Center and we house about seventy-two dogs and we’ve been at capacity or over here in the last month. So, we have had the adoption fees lowered down a little bit trying to encourage people to come out and adopt a dog. We have two Deputy Wardens that go out and they handle the canine calls, we’re taking a lot of dogs off the street, a lot of strays.”

Sheriff Matt Lutz also spoke about the the entry fee for today’s contest, which was either a monetary donation or one of the items that would meet the needs of the adoption center’s dogs like leashes, blankets, food and toys.

“We’re always taking donations, first of all we can take monetary donations. We have what we call the Griff Fund and a lot of our monetary funds will go into that and it pays for extra things over top of the ordinary stuff that we do. So sometimes dogs need major surgeries or need extra things.”

The Adoption Center could also use volunteers to come out and walk the dogs. If you have any questions about adopting a dog or how you can help the Adoption Center you can visit their website at muskingumcountyoh.gov/agencies/Muskingum-County-K-9-Adoption-Center/.