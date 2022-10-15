St. Louis faces Columbus in a non-conference matchup

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. St. Louis Blues

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -221, Blue Jackets +181; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues and the Columbus Blue Jackets meet in an out-of-conference matchup.

St. Louis went 49-22-11 overall and 28-14-5 in home games last season. The Blues committed 268 total penalties last season, averaging 3.3 per game and serving 7.5 penalty minutes per game.

Columbus went 37-38-7 overall and 16-23-2 on the road a season ago. The Blue Jackets scored 258 total goals last season (3.2 per game on 30.0 shots per game).

INJURIES: Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Logan Brown: day to day (upper body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

Blue Jackets: Gustav Nyquist: day to day (lower body), Patrik Laine: out (elbow), Joona Luoto: out (upper body), Joonas Korpisalo: out (hip), Erik Gudbranson: day to day (lower body), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.