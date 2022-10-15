Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Abington Heights 14, Scranton 13
Academy of the New Church 42, Pennington, N.J. 22
Archbishop Ryan 23, Philadelphia West Catholic 6
Bartram 20, Gratz 18
Brunswick, Conn. 28, Wyoming Seminary 0
Burgettstown 41, Carlynton 0
Canisius, N.Y. 29, Erie 13
Conwell Egan 29, Neumann-Goretti 14
Coudersport 30, Sheffield 7
Eisenhower 31, Northwestern 25
Episcopal Academy 49, Germantown Academy 7
Garnet Valley 35, Lower Merion 7
Haverford School 28, Springside Chestnut Hill 7
Hun, N.J. 48, The Hill School 7
Interboro 21, Academy Park 20, OT
Lewisburg 42, Midd-West 7
Lower Moreland 21, George School 13
Malvern Prep 35, Penn Charter 0
Mastery Charter North 22, West Philadelphia 14
Milton Hershey 49, Lower Dauphin 21
Model, D.C. 44, Delco Christian 28
Old Forge 55, Scranton Holy Cross 0
Parkland 38, Bethlehem Catholic 14
Penn Wood 32, Chichester 30
Pope John Paul II 40, Pottstown 0
Pottsville 39, Wilson 8
Scranton Prep 32, North Pocono 0
Shady Side Academy 30, Valley 0
State College 20, Harrisburg 6
Troy 35, Northwest Area 13
York 40, Spring Grove 37
___
