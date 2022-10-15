Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abington Heights 14, Scranton 13

Academy of the New Church 42, Pennington, N.J. 22

Archbishop Ryan 23, Philadelphia West Catholic 6

Bartram 20, Gratz 18

Brunswick, Conn. 28, Wyoming Seminary 0

Burgettstown 41, Carlynton 0

Canisius, N.Y. 29, Erie 13

Conwell Egan 29, Neumann-Goretti 14

Coudersport 30, Sheffield 7

Eisenhower 31, Northwestern 25

Episcopal Academy 49, Germantown Academy 7

Garnet Valley 35, Lower Merion 7

Haverford School 28, Springside Chestnut Hill 7

Hun, N.J. 48, The Hill School 7

Interboro 21, Academy Park 20, OT

Lewisburg 42, Midd-West 7

Lower Moreland 21, George School 13

Malvern Prep 35, Penn Charter 0

Mastery Charter North 22, West Philadelphia 14

Milton Hershey 49, Lower Dauphin 21

Model, D.C. 44, Delco Christian 28

Old Forge 55, Scranton Holy Cross 0

Parkland 38, Bethlehem Catholic 14

Penn Wood 32, Chichester 30

Pope John Paul II 40, Pottstown 0

Pottsville 39, Wilson 8

Scranton Prep 32, North Pocono 0

Shady Side Academy 30, Valley 0

State College 20, Harrisburg 6

Troy 35, Northwest Area 13

York 40, Spring Grove 37

___

