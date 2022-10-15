Saturday Scores 10/15/22

HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS

BOY’S SOCCER:

JOHN GLENN 2 WARREN 0

ZANESVILLE 2 WEST MUSKINGUM 1

TRI VALLEY 8 PHILO 1

CIRCLEVILLE 2 SHERIDAN 1

VOLLEYBALL:

TRI VALLEY 3 LICKING VALLEY 0

SHERIDAN 3 NEWARK CATHOLIC 0

MUSKINGUM ATHLETICS

FOOTBALL

BALDWIN WALLACE 35

MUSKINGUM 21

Fighting Muskies fall to 3-3 on the year. Baldwin Wallace scored the opening three touchdowns to take a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter. In the game Muskingum senior wide receiver Zuri Edmondson set the school record for the longest touchdown reception when he scored on a 90-yard touchdown off a pass from senior quarterback Jordan Garrett. The previous mark of 83 yards was set in 1992 when Albert Wilhelmy found Reggie Brown for the score. Edmondson ended the day with six receptions for 203 yards and two scores. He also ranks sixth all-time in receiving yards with 1,403. Muskingum next travels to Ohio Northern on Saturday, October 22. The game time is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

MUSKINGUM 3

BALDWIN WALLACE 0

The Muskies improve to 14-5 on the season. Muskingum led 18-10 in set one. Baldwin Wallace went on a 12-4 run to tie the game at 22-22. The Muskies ended up winning set one 25-23. In set two the Muskies opened up a quick 13-6 lead and didn’t look back, winning the frame 25-14.Muskingum won set three 26-24. Another straight set victory for the Muskies. They will next be in action on Wednesday at Mount Union.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

BALDWIN WALLACE 3

MUSKINGUM 0

Muskies now 2-9-3 on the season. After a scoreless first half, the Yellow Jackets used three consecutive goals to secure a 3-0 home victory. Mary Litzinger led the Yellow Jacket offense with two goals. Muskingum will be back in action on Wednesday, October 19 at home with a start time of 7 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

BALDWIN WALLACE 4

MUSKINGUM 0