Roberto runs for 252, carries Furman past W. Carolina 47-40

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Dominic Roberto ran for 252 yards and two touchdowns, Tyler Huff threw for three scores and Furman outlasted Western Carolina 47-40 on Saturday.

Roberto scored the first three touchdowns for the Paladins (5-2, 3-1 Southern Conference). He opened the scoring with a 62-yard burst and put the Paladins up 21-7 with a 1-yard plunge as they took advantage of a 39-yard interception return by Hugh Ryan on the first play of the second quarter. In between he scored on a 20-yard reception. His yards rushing were a career high and third-highest total in school history.

Huff was 7 of 10 for 66 yards with tight end Ryan Miller making two catches for 27 yards and two touchdowns. The second touchdown, the 23rd of his career — three shy of matching the school record — made the score 44-20 in the closing minute of the third quarter.

Freshman Cole Gonzales came off the bench to complete 12 of 16 passes for 252 yards passing and two scores. He hit Censere Lee for 42- and 69-yard touchdowns in the fourth quarter, pulling the Catamounts (3-4, 1-3) within 44-40.

Furman added a field goal with 1:06 left after getting a good return on an onside kick attempt and tackled Lee on the 4 after a 21-yard reception as time ran out.

Carlos Davis completed 18 of 27 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 104 yards for Western Carolina, which had 691 yards of offense. Raphael Williams caught eight passes for 102 yards, Lee had five catches for 164.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25