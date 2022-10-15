Incoom’s scoop and scores lifts Central Michigan over Akron

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Thomas Incoom scooped up a loose ball and went 63 yards unimpeded to score the winning touchdown with 1:50 to play, lifting Central Michigan to a shocking 28-21 win over Akron on Saturday.

The Zips had tied the score with a quick 78-yard drive, and after forcing a three-and-out were driving to the potential win when quarterback DJ Irons and running back Clyde Price III had a miscommunication on an option sweep to the left. When it hit the turf, Incoom was the only one close and had no trouble racing down the left sideline to the end zone.

On the final possession, the Central Michigan (2-5, 1-2 Mid-American Conference) defense had two of their eight sacks and Akron (1-6, 0-3) had an incompletion on fourth-and-25 to lose its sixth-straight game.

After Irons raced 53 yards for a touchdown on the third play of the game, Central Michigan scored three straight touchdowns. Daniel Richardson connected with Marion Lukes for a 37-yard score and Lukes also had touchdown runs of 1 and 9 yards, the long one on a fake field goal.

Lukes rushed 26 times for 160 yards and had four receptions for 71. Richardson was 13 of 21 for 138.

Irons finished 25-of-38 passing for 255 yards and ran for 67 yards but lost 55 in the seven times he was sacked.

