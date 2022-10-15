Hampton uses late rally to overcome Albany for 38-37 OT win

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Malcolm Mays threw four touchdown passes and his last scoring toss came in overtime and carried Hampton to a 38-37 victory over Albany on Saturday.

Mays’ 7-yard scoring toss to Jadakis Bonds made it 38-31. In their overtime possession, Great Danes quarterback Reese Poffenbarger — who also threw four touchdowns — connected with Quinn Zinobile from 15 yards out to make it 38-37, but the 2-point conversion attempt failed.

The upset-minded Great Danes led 31-17 just four seconds into the fourth quarter when Todd Sibley ran it in from 5 yards out. Hampton (4-2, 1-2 Colonial Athletic Association) immediately answered when Mays threw a 43-yard scoring strike to Tyler Thompson 69 seconds later.

Later, Mays led a 10-play, 82-yard drive that lasted 4:30 and ended when he threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Kymari Gray to tie it with 5:09 left to set up overtime.

Poffenbarger threw for 337 yards and Thomas Greaney caught six passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns for Albany (1-5, 0-3).

