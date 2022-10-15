PREP FOOTBALL=
ALAH 50, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 7
Aledo (Mercer County) 28, Stark County 0
Algonquin (Jacobs) 28, Hampshire 17
Amboy-LaMoille 42, Freeport (Aquin) 14
Andrew 34, Lincoln Way West 10
Arcola 45, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 6
Argo 32, Shepard 29
Athens 49, Riverton 0
Auburn 48, Stanford Olympia 26
Aurora (East) 52, West Chicago 24
Aurora Christian 33, St. Edward 6
Barrington 14, Conant 6, OT
Batavia 41, St. Charles East 14
Beardstown 36, Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 11
Benton 31, Murphysboro 19
Benton 31, Murphysboro/Elverado 13
Bismarck-Henning 52, Westville 7
Bloomington 37, Champaign Central 7
Bolingbrook 44, Lincoln Way Central 7
Bradley-Bourbonnais 34, Stagg 0
Bremen 29, Oak Forest 7
Brother Rice 42, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 7
Buffalo Grove 48, Rolling Meadows 14
Burlington Central 43, Cary-Grove 36
Byron 49, Dixon 14
Cahokia 56, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 6
Carlinville 33, Greenville 0
Carterville 49, Pinckneyville 14
Charleston 30, Mt. Zion 27
Chatham Glenwood 48, Springfield 14
Chester 12, Red Bud 7
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) def. Chicago Little Village, forfeit
Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 46, Dunbar 0
Chicago Mt. Carmel 60, St. Viator 0
Clinton 14, Macon Meridian 6
Colfax Ridgeview 41, Heyworth 6
Collinsville 15, Champaign Centennial 14, OT
Columbia 28, Breese Central 27
Dakota 66, West Carroll 0
Danville 58, Richwoods 7
DeKalb 14, Naperville Neuqua Valley 0
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 66, Metro-East Lutheran 19
Decatur MacArthur 14, Normal University 9
Decatur St. Teresa 41, Shelbyville 14
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 64, Fieldcrest 14
Deerfield 43, Maine East 6
Downers North 20, OPRF 6
Downers South 37, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 14
Dunlap 35, Morton 34, OT
Dupo 36, Sparta 12
Durand/Pecatonica 35, Galena 6
East St. Louis 26, Edwardsville 7
Effingham 17, Breese Mater Dei 0
Eisenhower 26, Springfield Southeast 22
El Paso-Gridley 34, Tremont 8
Eldorado 48, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 28
Elmwood-Brimfield 40, Lewistown 0
Evergreen Park 33, Blue Island Eisenhower 14
Fairbury Prairie Central 48, Monticello 13
Fairfield 48, Edwards County 0
Farmington 46, Astoria/VIT Co-op 8
Fithian Oakwood 48, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 13
Galesburg 42, United Township High School 31
Geneseo 36, Rock Island 22
Gilman Iroquois West 49, Dwight 8
Glenbard East 7, Glenbard South 6
Glenbrook South 42, Glenbrook North 6
Greenfield-Northwestern 54, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 6
Hamilton County 74, Vienna-Goreville 30
Harrisburg 42, Herrin 14
Hersey 42, Elk Grove 0
Highland 56, Mascoutah 0
Hillsboro 28, Piasa Southwestern 14
Hinsdale Central 46, Proviso West 6
Hoffman Estates 42, Fremd 25
Homewood-Flossmoor 44, Sandburg 7
Hononegah 40, Belvidere 8
Hope Academy 40, De La Salle 29
Huntley 31, Dundee-Crown 19
IC Catholic 47, Kankakee (McNamara) 0
Illini West (Carthage) 30, West Hancock 0
Illinois Valley Central 14, Pontiac 0
Jerseyville Jersey 42, Bethalto Civic Memorial 0
Johnsburg 30, Woodstock 6
Johnston City 37, Carmi White County 28
Joliet Catholic 41, Lisle (Benet Academy) 0
Kaneland 45, Woodstock North 6
Kankakee 42, Harvey Thornton 0
Knoxville 41, Abingdon 7
Lake Zurich 42, Mundelein 7
Larkin 18, Elgin 0
Lemont 42, Hillcrest 8
Lena-Winslow 52, Stockton 6
Libertyville 42, Zion Benton 13
Lincoln 52, Taylorville 19
Lincoln-Way East 37, Lockport 10
Lisle 40, Manteno 6
Machesney Park Harlem 21, Belvidere North 17
Macomb 36, Havana-Midwest Central Coop 8
Madison 18, Anna-Jonesboro 13
Mahomet-Seymour 47, Mattoon 14
Maine South 28, Evanston Township 7
Maine West 42, Niles North 0
Marion 40, Carbondale 7
Marist 44, Carmel 30
Marmion 27, Leo 0
Maroa-Forsyth 51, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 13
McHenry 27, Crystal Lake Central 21
Metamora def. East Peoria, forfeit
Milledgeville 66, River Ridge 14
Moline 33, Sterling 21
Momence 27, Watseka (coop) 0
Monmouth-Roseville 28, Erie/Prophetstown 6
Morris 59, Ottawa 7
Mount Vernon 35, Centralia 7
Naperville Central 28, Metea Valley 0
Naperville North 41, Waubonsie Valley 0
Nashville 28, Du Quoin 21
Nazareth 42, Montini 7
New Trier 34, Niles West 14
Niles Notre Dame 28, St. Laurence 10
Nokomis 27, OPH 20
Normal West 30, Peoria (H.S.) 6
O’Fallon 52, Alton 0
Oak Lawn Richards 41, Oak Lawn Community 20
Olney (Richland County) 28, Newton 21
Oregon 46, Rock Falls 0
Orion 53, Sherrard 7
Oswego East 35, Oswego 21
Palatine 41, Schaumburg 6
Pana 42, North-Mac 21
Pekin 49, Bartonville (Limestone) 6
Peoria Heights (Quest) 52, Ashton-Franklin Center 8
Peotone 54, Herscher 19
Plainfield Central 41, Romeoville 6
Plainfield North 40, Aurora (West Aurora) 7
Plainfield South 39, Plainfield East 6
Polo 64, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 0
Prairie Ridge 48, Crystal Lake South 41
Princeton 48, Bureau Valley 0
Prospect 44, Wheeling 12
Quincy Notre Dame 48, Granite City 0
Reavis 49, Thornton Fractional North 8
Red Hill 36, Lawrenceville 12
Reed-Custer 58, Coal City 14
Rich Township 64, Thornridge 6
Richmond-Burton 49, Harvard 0
Ridgewood 37, Aurora Central Catholic 12
Robinson 40, Paris 21
Rochelle 42, Plano 22
Rochester 42, Jacksonville 14
Rockford Boylan 27, Rockford Guilford 7
Rockridge 42, Kewanee 14
Roxana 35, East Alton-Wood River 27
Rushville-Industry 50, Monmouth United 16
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 66, Springfield Lanphier 6
Salem 21, Freeburg 14
Seneca 28, Clifton Central 0
Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 28, Flora 12
South Beloit 58, Orangeville 22
South Elgin 53, Bartlett 7
St. Charles North 14, Glenbard North 7
St. Francis 35, Riverside-Brookfield 14
St. Ignatius 35, DePaul College Prep 7
St. Joseph-Ogden 57, Rantoul 14
St. Rita 26, Providence 16
Staunton 27, Gillespie 12
Sterling Newman 30, Mendota 27
Stevenson 28, Waukegan 0
Stillman Valley 23, Rockford Lutheran 14
Sycamore 28, LaSalle-Peru 0
Taft 20, Whitney Young 0
Thornton Fractional South 35, Tinley Park 0
Tolono Unity 26, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12
Trenton Wesclin 20, Carlyle 19
Tri-Valley 6, Eureka 0
Triad 28, Waterloo 13
Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 34, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 30
Tuscola 52, Warrensburg-Latham 0
Unity-Payson 46, Carrollton 0
Unity/Seymour Co-op 46, Carrollton 0
Vandalia 57, Litchfield 18
Vernon Hills 50, Highland Park 34
Warren Township 28, Lake Forest 0
Washington 41, Canton 0
West Frankfort 42, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove Co-op 21
Wheaton North 20, Geneva 13
Wheaton Warrenville South 32, Lake Park 17
Williamsville 42, Pleasant Plains 6
Wilmington 57, Streator 6
Winnebago 41, North Boone 12
York 50, Willowbrook 0
Yorkville 7, Minooka 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Peoria Manual vs. Urbana, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/