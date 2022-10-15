PREP FOOTBALL=
Aliquippa 54, New Castle 6
Annville-Cleona 59, Pequea Valley 12
Apollo-Ridge 26, Yough 13
Armstrong 55, Mars 31
Avonworth 37, Pittsburgh North Catholic 7
Bald Eagle Area 56, Huntingdon 0
Bangor 27, Northwestern Lehigh 21
Beaver Area 59, Seton-LaSalle 13
Beaver Falls 42, Abraham Lincoln 13
Beaver Falls 42, Ellwood City 13
Belle Vernon 55, Mount Pleasant 7
Berks Catholic 38, Octorara 7
Berlin-Brothersvalley 62, Conemaugh Township 13
Bethel Park 56, Moon 6
Bethlehem Center 37, West Greene 33
Bethlehem Freedom 49, Pleasant Valley 0
Big Spring 33, Boiling Springs 27
Biglerville 33, Hanover 23
Bishop Canevin 33, Chartiers-Houston 6
Bloomsburg 20, Shikellamy 7
Bonner-Prendergast 42, Lansdale Catholic 14
Boyertown 34, Owen J Roberts 21
Bristol 7, Morrisville 6
Brockway 41, Ridgway 13
Brookville 34, Karns City 7
California 27, Carmichaels 6
Cambridge Springs 35, Cochranton 6
Cameron County 28, Elk County Catholic 13
Camp Hill Trinity 26, Camp Hill 0
Canon-McMillan 28, Upper St. Clair 24
Canton 21, Athens 0
Cardinal O’Hara 14, Archbishop Carroll 12
Carlisle 26, Cumberland Valley 20
Catasauqua 21, Panther Valley 0
Cedar Cliff 38, Palmyra 6
Cedar Crest 42, Lancaster McCaskey 19
Central Bucks East 31, Abington 6
Central Bucks South 21, Neshaminy 7
Central Bucks West 27, Pennridge 8
Central Cambria 44, Bishop McCort 7
Central Dauphin 34, Altoona 14
Central Martinsburg 38, Bedford 35, OT
Central Valley 49, Ambridge 7
Central York 69, Red Lion 27
Chambersburg 7, Central Dauphin East 3
Clarion Area 45, Dubois 7
Clearfield 55, Bellefonte 18
Coatesville 52, Bishop Shanahan 20
Cocalico 39, Donegal 7
Columbia 12, Northern Lebanon 6
Conemaugh Valley 28, Curwensville 27
Crestwood 69, Hanover Area 7
Dallas 35, Wallenpaupack 13
Danville 35, Berwick 0
Delaware Valley 41, Valley View 27
Delone 42, Bermudian Springs 21
Dobbins/Randolph 22, Mastbaum 0
Dover 28, Dallastown Area 25
Downingtown East 35, Avon Grove 7
Downingtown West 34, Chester 19
East Allegheny 42, Deer Lakes 7
Easton 26, Bethlehem Liberty 7
Elizabeth Forward 49, South Allegheny 7
Elizabethtown 35, Fleetwood 16
Ephrata 35, Twin Valley 15
Erie Cathedral Prep 40, Butler 14
Exeter 44, Hempfield 22
Fairfield 27, York County Tech 7
Farrell 42, Sharon 14
Fort Cherry 27, Cornell 7
Franklin Regional 56, Hempfield Area 21
Frazier 25, Springdale 12
Freeport 42, Knoch 0
Garden Spot 45, Central Mountain 6
General McLane 29, Fairview 15
Gettysburg 42, Greencastle Antrim 28
Girard 30, Corry 21
Governor Mifflin 62, Lebanon 0
Great Valley 34, Unionville 7
Greater Latrobe 43, Connellsville 13
Greensburg Central Catholic 44, Jeannette 0
Grove City 38, Sharpsville 22
Hampton 42, Indiana 7
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 55, Red Land 14
Harriton 41, New Hope-Solebury 7
Haverford 35, Abraham Lincoln 14
Hazleton Area 44, Wyoming Valley West 7
Hickory 45, Greenville 12
Highlands 56, Kiski Area 7
Homer-Center 13, Marion Center 10
Honesdale 47, Mid Valley 14
Hughesville 21, Towanda 0
Imani Christian Academy 44, Derry 17
Jenkintown 35, Edison 16
Jersey Shore 58, Montoursville 0
Kennett 14, Erie East 0
Kennett 14, West Chester East 0
Keystone 45, Kane Area 13
Keystone Oaks 32, McGuffey 30
La Salle 6, Archbishop Wood 3
Lackawanna Trail 36, Carbondale 23
Lakeland 42, West Scranton 12
Lampeter-Strasburg 49, ELCO 0
Lancaster Catholic 46, Kutztown 23
Latin Charter 34, Philadelphia Central 7
Laurel 33, South Side 16
Laurel Highlands 20, Trinity 8
Leechburg 57, Riverview 12
Line Mountain 48, James Buchanan 8
Littlestown 29, York Catholic 24
Loyalsock 47, Wyalusing 0
Manheim Central 48, Conestoga Valley 0
Manheim Township 49, Reading 14
Mapletown 49, Bentworth 3
Maplewood 31, Kennedy Catholic 22
Marple Newtown 35, Hatboro-Horsham 0
Martin Luther King 36, Benjamin Franklin 0
McKeesport 41, Gateway 17
Meadville 77, Franklin 0
Mechanicsburg 28, Waynesboro 0
Mercer 15, Lakeview 13
Mercyhurst Prep 67, Iroquois 0
Meyersdale 69, Brownsville 0
Mifflin County 24, Hershey 20
Milton 29, Mifflinburg 26
Mohawk 42, Freedom Area 13
Monessen 70, Jefferson-Morgan 30
Montour 32, Chartiers Valley 14
Montrose 28, Columbia-Montour 14
Moshannon Valley 20, Bellwood-Antis 12
Mount Carmel 35, Southern Columbia 21
Mount Lebanon 6, Peters Township 3
Mount Union 27, West Branch 7
Muncy 46, Cowanesque Valley 21
Nanticoke Area 64, Holy Redeemer 18
Nazareth Area 20, Emmaus 14
Neshannock 42, Elwood City Riverside 7
New Oxford 35, West York 8
North Allegheny 38, Norwin 13
North East 25, Harbor Creek 0
North Schuylkill 35, Palmerton 21
North Star 27, Philipsburg-Osceola 21
Northampton 48, Pocono Mountain East 0
Northern Bedford 35, Glendale 6
Northern Cambria 33, River Valley 21
Northern Lehigh 21, Tamaqua 7
Notre Dame-Green Pond 57, Jim Thorpe 42
Oil City 34, Conneaut Area 7
Otto-Eldred 42, Bucktail 36
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart def. Avella, forfeit
Palisades 35, Minersville 6
Pen Argyl 39, Schuylkill Haven 16
Penn-Trafford 35, Plum 21
Penns Manor 42, Cambria Heights 33
Penns Valley 28, Tyrone 21
Pennsbury 44, North Penn 34
Perkiomen Valley 32, Norristown 13
Philadelphia Northeast 23, Frankford 0
Phoenixville 48, Upper Perkiomen 8
Pine Grove 23, Salisbury 13
Pine-Richland 42, Shaler 7
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 33, Penn Hills 28
Pittston Area 55, Tunkhannock 12
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 42, Springfield Montco 13
Pocono Mountain West 10, East Stroudsburg South 8
Port Allegany 8, Redbank Valley 7
Portage Area 49, West Shamokin 34
Pottsgrove 27, Upper Merion 21
Pottsville Nativity 21, Shenandoah Valley 6
Punxsutawney 41, Moniteau 0
Quakertown 49, Council Rock North 19
Reynolds 78, Saegertown 12
Richland 49, Penn Cambria 42
Ridley 28, Conestoga 15
Riverside 43, Susquehanna 0
Rochester 36, Clairton 26
Rustin 42, Sun Valley 14
Saucon Valley 24, Blue Mountain 21
Schuylkill Valley 41, Hamburg 34
Selinsgrove 38, Hollidaysburg 28
Seneca 40, Union City 0
Seneca Valley 53, North Hills 14
Serra Catholic 27, Ligonier Valley 18
Shamokin 14, Central Columbia 0
Shenango 61, Summit Academy 6
Shippensburg 34, East Pennsboro 14
Slippery Rock 41, Wilmington 13
Solanco 49, Daniel Boone 21
Somerset 21, Greater Johnstown 19
Souderton 23, Council Rock South 0
South Fayette 45, Baldwin 0
South Park 35, Hopewell 0
South Western 42, Northeastern 7
South Williamsport 20, Wellsboro 0
Southern Huntingdon 61, Everett 35
Southern Lehigh 36, Lehighton 7
Southmoreland 42, Greensburg Salem 21
Spring-Ford 45, Methacton 7
Springfield 36, Penncrest 20
St. Clairsville, Ohio 41, Fort Leboeuf 12
St. Joseph’s Prep 48, Father Judge 14
St. Marys 31, Bradford 0
Steel Valley 48, Burrell 0
Steelton-Highspire 68, Newport 14
Sto-Rox 50, Brentwood 21
Strath Haven 42, Radnor 0
Stroudsburg 41, Allentown Allen 0
Susquehanna Township 38, Northern York 37, OT
Susquehannock 40, Eastern York 28
Susquenita 35, Halifax 0
Taylor Allderdice 21, USO 20
Thomas Jefferson 42, Ringgold 0
Tri-Valley 21, Mahanoy Area 6
Tussey Mountain 33, Claysburg-Kimmel 14
Union Area 46, Northgate 20
Union/AC Valley(FB) 42, Smethport 7
Uniontown 28, Waynesburg Central 14
United 20, Purchase Line 19
Upper Darby 14, Bensalem 7
Upper Dauphin 20, Juniata 13
Upper Dublin 44, Harry S. Truman 14
Upper Moreland 14, Cheltenham 10
Warren 42, Titusville 17
Warrior Run 41, Montgomery 6
Warwick 41, Muhlenberg 8
Washington 61, Charleroi 0
Weir, W.Va. 41, Albert Gallatin 19
West Allegheny 16, Blackhawk 13, 2OT
West Lawn Wilson 56, Penn Manor 7
West Mifflin 42, Quaker Valley 0
Western Beaver 60, New Brighton 13
Western Wayne 44, Dunmore 0
Westmont Hilltop 28, Forest Hills 27
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 34, Carrick 0
Whitehall 37, Allentown Central Catholic 6
Wilkes-Barre Area 46, Williamsport 14
Williams Valley 40, Marian Catholic 7
Windber 56, Juniata Valley 7
Wissahickon 28, William Tennent 3
Woodland Hills 43, Fox Chapel 14
Wyoming Area 35, Lake-Lehman 14
Wyomissing 49, Conrad Weiser 10
York Suburban 29, Kennard-Dale 28
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/