AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:34 a.m. EDT

Snell, Grisham lead Padres over Dodgers 2-1 for NLDS lead

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Blake Snell pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning and Trent Grisham homered at a festive Petco Park, helping the San Diego Padres top the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 for a 2-1 lead in their NL Division Series. San Diego can clinch its first trip to the NL Championship Series since 1998 with one more win on Saturday night. Joe Musgrove pitches for his hometown Padres, and Tyler Anderson starts for the NL West champions. With Snell working 5 1/3 innings and Josh Hader finishing a scoreless performance by San Diego’s bullpen, the 111-win Dodgers were pushed to the brink of a massive disappointment. Los Angeles went 14-5 against San Diego in the regular season.

Spike This! Hoskins, Harper homer, Phils rout Braves in NLDS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run homer and Bryce Harper also went deep, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-1 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of their NL Division Series. The Phillies lead 2-1 in the best-of-five matchup and can advance to the NL Championship Series with a Game 4 win at home Saturday. The Phillies scored six runs in the third inning to turn the game into a rout. Hoskins was in a 1-for-19 postseason slump when he homered off Braves rookie Spencer Strider. Aaron Nola allowed one unearned run to pick up the win.

Guardians rally past Yankees 4-2 in 10 innings, tie ALDS 1-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar Gonzalez singled in the go-ahead run with Cleveland’s second straight bloop hit in the 10th inning, and the Guardians overcame a two-run deficit to beat the New York Yankees 4-2 and even their best-of-five AL Division Series at one game apiece. Game 3 is Saturday night in Cleveland. José Ramírez led off the 10th against Jameson Taillion with an opposite-field popup that dropped just in front of left fielder Oswaldo Cabrera for a double and Ramírez took advanced as third baseman Josh Donaldson threw the ball past second for an error. Gonzalez, followed with a soft flare into short right off Taillon. Josh Naylor added an RBI double.

Bruce Sutter, split-finger ace and Hall of Famer, dies at 69

Hall of Fame reliever and 1979 Cy Young winner Bruce Sutter has died. He was 69. Sutter’s son Chad told The Associated Press that Bruce Sutter was recently diagnosed with cancer and died Thursday night in hospice surrounded by his family. Sutter is considered one of the first pitchers to throw a split-fingered fastball. He played 12 seasons in the major leagues, was a six-time All-Star and ended up with 300 saves in his career. He debuted with the Chicago Cubs in 1976. Sutter won a World Series in 1982 with the St. Louis Cardinals. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006.

NFL says Deshaun Watson status unchanged despite new lawsuit

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The NFL says suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s status has not been affected by a new civil lawsuit filed by another woman alleging sexual misconduct by Watson. Watson is serving an 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct while he played for the Houston Texans. Two dozen women allege he was sexually inappropriate during massage therapy sessions. The most recent lawsuit was filed this week by a woman who says Watson pressured her into a sex act in 2020. Watson has settled 23 of 24 previous lawsuits filed against him. The league says it will monitor developments in the new litigation.

AP source: Brady fined $11K for attempted kick of Jarrett

Tom Brady was fined by the NFL on Friday for trying to kick Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett following the play in which the Falcons defensive tackle was flagged for a disputed roughing-the-passer penalty, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was fined $11,139, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because fines aren’t announced until Saturday. Jarrett was flagged for slinging Brady to the ground during Tampa Bay’s 21-15 victory over Atlanta on Sunday. It appeared Brady tried to kick Jarrett as both players were getting up, but he didn’t make contact.

LeBron closing in on Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA scoring record

LeBron James has just one player left to catch in his pursuit of the NBA’s all-time scoring record. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has held the record for more than 38 years. The two Los Angeles Lakers greats are separated by only 1,325 points as James enters his 20th season. James likely needs somewhere around 50 games this season to catch Abdul-Jabbar. That means the record could fall as early as January.

NASCAR playoffs round of 8 begins, focus back on the track

LAS VEGAS (AP) — NASCAR will try to put the focus back on racing as the third round of the playoffs begin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. NASCAR has been under heavy scrutiny after two drivers suffered concussions in crashes in its new Next Gen car. Drivers also have complained that communication with series leaders is terrible. The round of eight begins Sunday. There will be a new Cup champion crowned in four weeks because reigning champion Kyle Larson was eliminated last week.

Seattle welcomes back playoffs, M’s, try to skip elimination

SEATTLE (AP) — There was bunting draped off the railings in October and logos painted on the grass of T-Mobile Park that were absent for the past two decades when the Seattle Mariners were stuck in baseball purgatory and left as a spectator every postseason. Twenty-one years later, playoff baseball is back in the Pacific Northwest. But unless the hometown team can find some postseason magic, it may just be a one-day cameo for this year. The Mariners will host the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALDS looking to avoid elimination after a pair of painful losses in the first two games in Houston.

Rams RB Akers not with team; McVay: ‘uncharted territory’

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Running back Cam Akers has abruptly departed the Los Angeles Rams. The team cited personal reasons for why their leading rusher won’t play Sunday against Carolina. Coach Sean McVay did not give further details Friday when asked about Akers’ circumstances, though he did say the running back was not injured. McVay says “we’re working through some different things right now” and characterized it as “uncharted territory.” McVay also says Akers is “going to be OK.” Akers practiced with the defending Super Bowl champions on Wednesday. He has 151 rushing yards and a touchdown this season for the Rams.