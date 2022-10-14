Ravens rule out Bateman, Houston for matchup with Giants

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens ruled out receiver Rashod Bateman and linebacker Justin Houston for Sunday’s road game against the New York Giants.

Bateman will miss a second consecutive game with a foot problem, and Houston is out for a third straight contest with a groin injury.

The Ravens also ruled out guard Ben Cleveland (foot) and listed running back Justice Hill (hamstring) as doubtful.

Bateman was expected to be Baltimore’s top wide receiver this season, but he’s been slowed by this injury and the Ravens have leaned on the improving Devin Duvernay.

