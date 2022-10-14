Philadelphia plays Vancouver after Konecny’s 2-goal performance

Vancouver Canucks (0-1-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (1-0-0, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Vancouver Canucks after Travis Konecny’s two-goal game against the New Jersey Devils in the Flyers’ 5-2 win.

Philadelphia went 25-46-11 overall and 14-21-6 in home games last season. The Flyers had a 12.6% power play success rate last season, scoring 30 goals on 239 chances.

Vancouver went 40-30-12 overall and 20-16-5 in road games a season ago. The Canucks had a +15 goal differential last season, scoring 246 goals while allowing 231.

INJURIES: Flyers: Rasmus Ristolainen: day to day (undisclosed), Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: day to day (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), Patrick Brown: out (back), Sean Couturier: out (back), Felix Sandstrom: out (undisclosed).

Canucks: Tyler Myers: out (lower body), Ilya Mikheyev: out (lower-body), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.