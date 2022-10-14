Nicholls gets first win, beats Houston Christian 19-17

HOUSTON (AP) — Gavin Lasseigne made a game-winning 43-yard field goal as time expired, and Nicholls beat Houston Christian 19-17 on Saturday night for its first win of the season.

Lasseigne’s career-long 52-yard field goal with about ten minutes to play gave Nicholls a 16-14 lead. Houston Christian went ahead 17-16 with 43 seconds left when Alberto Arroyo capped a 14-play drive with a 42-yard field goal.

Nicholls took advantage of a pair of penalties by the Huskies to get into field goal range with four seconds left, setting up Lasseigne’s winner.

Lasseigne made a career-high four field goals, also from 21 and 27 yards, for Nicholls (1-5, 1-1 Southland Conference). Collin Guggenheim had 82 yards rushing with a 2-yard touchdown run and Leonard Kelly threw for 217 yards in the first start of his career.

Justin Fomby was 27 of 38 for 280 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Houston Christian (2-3, 1-1).

