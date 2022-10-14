Muskingum University Hosts Ohio Women Artists Exhibition

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Muskingum University is showcasing the arts at their liberal arts campus by hosting the Ohio Women Artists Exhibition in the Louis Palmer Gallery through November 3. Local artist Kristen Brown has work being featured in the exhibition and discussed how she was chosen and why the exhibition was formed.

“Yan Sun had reached out to myself and some of the other artists who are here and we’re very excited to be sharing this opportunity to show all of our artwork and our passion creating,” Brown said. “There’s so many different artists here of different mediums, you go from digital, to wood sculpture, to metal sculpture, paintings, watercolor. There’s a variety and it’s just great to be asked and we’re so thankful to the Muskingum University for having us here too.”

Muskingum University Art Professor Yan Sun formed the exhibition to promote living artists and express the idea that art is still being created.

“I’ve got my art on display in there and then we also have many different mediums,” Brown said. “One of my favorites, which I’m wearing right now, is Cherie Bronkar and she makes wood sculptures and jewelry. Carrie Turner is in there and she’s got all kinds of different artwork. She’s expanding her artwork too and trying different mediums and successfully so, that’s why it’s in the studio.”

If you would like to see the Ohio Women Artists work on display, the gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday through November 3.