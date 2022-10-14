‘Move Over for Me’, AAA’s Campaign to Save Lives

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Nationwide one tow truck driver is killed every other week as a result of motorists not moving for cars on the side of the road.

AAA has launched Mover Over for Me, a national driving campaign that highlights the dangers of not moving over for workers on the side of the road. Kimberly Schwind, the director of Public Affairs for the AAA Ohio Auto Club shared some of the tragedies that happen here in Ohio..

“Just here in Ohio, the Ohio Department of Transportation did a crash analysis and found that just this year so far there have been 639 crashes on Ohio roads where somebody failed to move over or slow down for a stationary vehicle with flashing lights. 29 people have died so far this year because of this, there’s been 86 serious injuries. And if you look at the period between 2015 and 2021, here in Ohio, there were almost 6500 crashes on Ohio roadways where somebody failed to move over,” she told us.

Moving over is already a law here in Ohio, and you can be fined for noncompliance. To ensure you are abiding by the law AAA suggests being alert, slowing down 20 miles below the speed limit and humanizing those on the side of the roadways.

“Moving over for them and slowing down is really really important to protect these lives and make sure that they make it back home to their family. Whether its a tow truck driver, whether its a law enforcement, whether its construction crews, you really need to move over for them, slow down, give them room to work and make sure that they make it home,” Schwind also said.

October 15th is the unofficial Move Over Day recognized by AAA, and they are working to have it federally recognized. For more information about the campaign visit AAA.com.