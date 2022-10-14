PREP FOOTBALL=
Aliquippa 54, New Castle 6
Annville-Cleona 59, Pequea Valley 12
Apollo-Ridge 26, Yough 13
Armstrong 55, Mars 31
Avonworth 37, Pittsburgh North Catholic 7
Bald Eagle Area 56, Huntingdon 0
Bangor 27, Northwestern Lehigh 21
Beaver Falls 42, Ellwood City 13
Belle Vernon 55, Mount Pleasant 7
Berks Catholic 38, Octorara 7
Berlin-Brothersvalley 62, Conemaugh Township 13
Bethel Park 56, Moon 6
Bethlehem Center 37, West Greene 33
Bethlehem Freedom 49, Pleasant Valley 0
Big Spring 33, Boiling Springs 27
Bishop Canevin 33, Chartiers-Houston 6
Bloomsburg 20, Shikellamy 7
Bonner-Prendergast 42, Lansdale Catholic 14
Boyertown 34, Owen J Roberts 21
Bristol 7, Morrisville 6
Brockway 41, Ridgway 13
Brookville 34, Karns City 7
California 27, Carmichaels 6
Cambridge Springs 35, Cochranton 6
Cameron County 28, Elk County Catholic 13
Camp Hill Trinity 26, Camp Hill 0
Canon-McMillan 28, Upper St. Clair 24
Canton 21, Athens 0
Cardinal O’Hara 14, Archbishop Carroll 12
Carlisle 26, Cumberland Valley 20
Catasauqua 21, Panther Valley 0
Cedar Cliff 38, Palmyra 6
Cedar Crest 42, Lancaster McCaskey 19
Central Bucks South 21, Neshaminy 7
Central Bucks West 27, Pennridge 8
Central Cambria 44, Bishop McCort 7
Central Dauphin 34, Altoona 14
Central Martinsburg 38, Bedford 35, OT
Central Valley 49, Ambridge 7
Central York 69, Red Lion 27
Chambersburg 7, Central Dauphin East 3
Clarion Area 45, Dubois 7
Clearfield 55, Bellefonte 18
Coatesville 52, Bishop Shanahan 20
Cocalico 39, Donegal 7
Conemaugh Valley 28, Curwensville 27
Crestwood 69, Hanover Area 7
Dallas 35, Wallenpaupack 13
Danville 35, Berwick 0
Delaware Valley 41, Valley View 27
Delone 42, Bermudian Springs 21
Dobbins/Randolph 22, Mastbaum 0
Dover 28, Dallastown Area 25
Downingtown East 35, Avon Grove 7
Easton 26, Bethlehem Liberty 7
Elizabeth Forward 49, South Allegheny 7
Elizabethtown 35, Fleetwood 16
Ephrata 35, Twin Valley 15
Erie Cathedral Prep 40, Butler 14
Exeter 44, Hempfield 22
Fairfield 27, York County Tech 7
Farrell 42, Sharon 14
Fort Cherry 27, Cornell 7
Franklin Regional 56, Hempfield Area 21
Freeport 42, Knoch 0
Garden Spot 45, Central Mountain 6
General McLane 29, Fairview 15
Gettysburg 42, Greencastle Antrim 28
Governor Mifflin 62, Lebanon 0
Great Valley 34, Unionville 7
Greater Latrobe 43, Connellsville 13
Greensburg Central Catholic 44, Jeannette 0
Grove City 38, Sharpsville 22
Hampton 42, Indiana 7
Haverford 35, Abraham Lincoln 14
Hazleton Area 44, Wyoming Valley West 7
Hickory 45, Greenville 12
Highlands 56, Kiski Area 7
Homer-Center 13, Marion Center 10
Honesdale 47, Mid Valley 14
Hughesville 21, Towanda 0
Jenkintown 35, Edison 16
Jersey Shore 58, Montoursville 0
Kennett 14, West Chester East 0
Keystone 45, Kane Area 13
Keystone Oaks 32, McGuffey 30
La Salle 6, Archbishop Wood 3
Lakeland 42, West Scranton 12
Lampeter-Strasburg 49, ELCO 0
Lancaster Catholic 46, Kutztown 23
Latin Charter 34, Philadelphia Central 7
Laurel 33, South Side 16
Laurel Highlands 20, Trinity 8
Leechburg 57, Riverview 12
Line Mountain 48, James Buchanan 8
Littlestown 29, York Catholic 24
Loyalsock 47, Wyalusing 0
Manheim Central 48, Conestoga Valley 0
Manheim Township 49, Reading 14
Mapletown 49, Bentworth 3
Maplewood 31, Kennedy Catholic 22
Martin Luther King 36, Benjamin Franklin 0
McKeesport 41, Gateway 17
Mechanicsburg 28, Waynesboro 0
Mercer 15, Lakeview 13
Mercyhurst Prep 67, Iroquois 0
Meyersdale 69, Brownsville 0
Milton 29, Mifflinburg 26
Mohawk 42, Freedom Area 13
Monessen 70, Jefferson-Morgan 30
Montrose 28, Columbia-Montour 14
Moshannon Valley 20, Bellwood-Antis 12
Mount Carmel 35, Southern Columbia 21
Mount Lebanon 6, Peters Township 3
Mount Union 27, West Branch 7
Muncy 46, Cowanesque Valley 21
Nanticoke Area 64, Holy Redeemer 18
Nazareth Area 20, Emmaus 14
Neshannock 42, Elwood City Riverside 7
New Oxford 35, West York 8
North Allegheny 38, Norwin 13
North East 25, Harbor Creek 0
North Schuylkill 35, Palmerton 21
North Star 27, Philipsburg-Osceola 21
Northampton 48, Pocono Mountain East 0
Northern Bedford 35, Glendale 6
Northern Cambria 33, River Valley 21
Northern Lehigh 21, Tamaqua 7
Oil City 34, Conneaut Area 7
Otto-Eldred 42, Bucktail 36
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart def. Avella, forfeit
Palisades 35, Minersville 6
Pen Argyl 39, Schuylkill Haven 16
Penn-Trafford 35, Plum 21
Penns Manor 42, Cambria Heights 33
Penns Valley 28, Tyrone 21
Pennsbury 44, North Penn 34
Perkiomen Valley 32, Norristown 13
Philadelphia Northeast 23, Frankford 0
Phoenixville 48, Upper Perkiomen 8
Pine Grove 23, Salisbury 13
Pine-Richland 42, Shaler 7
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 33, Penn Hills 28
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 42, Springfield Montco 13
Pocono Mountain West 10, East Stroudsburg South 8
Port Allegany 8, Redbank Valley 7
Portage Area 49, West Shamokin 34
Pottsgrove 27, Upper Merion 21
Pottsville Nativity 21, Shenandoah Valley 6
Punxsutawney 41, Moniteau 0
Quakertown 49, Council Rock North 19
Reynolds 78, Saegertown 12
Richland 49, Penn Cambria 42
Ridley 28, Conestoga 15
Riverside 43, Susquehanna 0
Rochester 36, Clairton 26
Rustin 42, Sun Valley 14
Saucon Valley 24, Blue Mountain 21
Schuylkill Valley 41, Hamburg 34
Selinsgrove 38, Hollidaysburg 28
Seneca 40, Union City 0
Seneca Valley 53, North Hills 14
Serra Catholic 27, Ligonier Valley 18
Shamokin 14, Central Columbia 0
Shenango 61, Summit Academy 6
Shippensburg 34, East Pennsboro 14
Slippery Rock 41, Wilmington 13
Solanco 49, Daniel Boone 21
Somerset 21, Greater Johnstown 19
Souderton 23, Council Rock South 0
South Fayette 45, Baldwin 0
South Park 35, Hopewell 0
South Williamsport 20, Wellsboro 0
Southern Huntingdon 61, Everett 35
Southern Lehigh 36, Lehighton 7
Southmoreland 42, Greensburg Salem 21
Springfield 36, Penncrest 20
St. Clairsville, Ohio 41, Fort Leboeuf 12
St. Joseph’s Prep 48, Father Judge 14
St. Marys 31, Bradford 0
Steel Valley 48, Burrell 0
Strath Haven 42, Radnor 0
Stroudsburg 41, Allentown Allen 0
Susquenita 35, Halifax 0
Taylor Allderdice 21, USO 20
Thomas Jefferson 42, Ringgold 0
Tri-Valley 21, Mahanoy Area 6
Tussey Mountain 33, Claysburg-Kimmel 14
Union Area 46, Northgate 20
Union/AC Valley(FB) 42, Smethport 7
Uniontown 28, Waynesburg Central 14
United Valley 20, Purchase Line 19
Upper Dauphin 20, Juniata 13
Upper Dublin 44, Harry S. Truman 14
Upper Moreland 14, Cheltenham 10
Warren 42, Titusville 17
Warrior Run 41, Montgomery 6
Warwick 41, Muhlenberg 8
Washington 61, Charleroi 0
Weir, W.Va. 41, Albert Gallatin 19
West Allegheny 16, Blackhawk 13, 2OT
West Lawn Wilson 56, Penn Manor 7
West Mifflin 42, Quaker Valley 0
Western Beaver 60, New Brighton 13
Western Wayne 44, Dunmore 0
Westmont Hilltop 28, Forest Hills 27
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 34, Carrick 0
Whitehall 37, Allentown Central Catholic 6
Wilkes-Barre Area 46, Williamsport 14
Williams Valley 40, Marian Catholic 7
Windber 56, Juniata Valley 7
Wissahickon 28, William Tennent 3
Woodland Hills 43, Fox Chapel 14
Wyoming Area 35, Lake-Lehman 14
Wyomissing 49, Conrad Weiser 10
York Suburban 29, Kennard-Dale 28
