PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada 34, Convoy Crestview 26
Akr. Hoban 48, Cle. Benedictine 0
Anna 35, Ft. Recovery 20
Ansonia 20, Camden Preble Shawnee 14
Antwerp 47, Paulding 28
Apple Creek Waynedale 27, Doylestown Chippewa 6
Archbold 20, Wauseon 12
Arlington 35, Van Buren 10
Ashland 26, Wooster 21
Ashland Mapleton 53, Monroeville 29
Athens 46, Bidwell River Valley 7
Attica Seneca E. 32, Bucyrus Wynford 31
Austintown Fitch 42, Youngs. Boardman 20
Avon 42, Grafton Midview 7
Barberton 40, Cuyahoga Falls 13
Barnesville 28, Sarahsville Shenandoah 14
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 21, Tiffin Calvert 18
Beaver Eastern 23, McDermott Scioto NW 21
Bellbrook 10, Monroe 7
Bellefontaine 49, Spring. Kenton Ridge 14
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 35, St. Paris Graham 34
Bellevue 34, Sandusky 14
Bellville Clear Fork 61, Shelby 19
Beloit W. Branch 42, Carrollton 20
Berea-Midpark 35, N. Ridgeville 21
Berlin Center Western Reserve 49, Sebring McKinley 0
Beverly Ft. Frye 31, Logan 7
Bishop Hartley 39, Cols. KIPP 8
Bishop Ready 67, Cols. Grandview Hts. 0
Bishop Watterson 46, Cols. Centennial 0
Bloom-Carroll 35, Ashville Teays Valley 27
Bowling Green 24, Maumee 7
Brookfield 35, Garrettsville Garfield 14
Brookville 36, Day. Oakwood 15
Bryan 35, Swanton 17
Bucyrus 37, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 34
Burton Berkshire 50, Beachwood 7
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 50, Wintersville Indian Creek 13
Caldwell 55, N. Baltimore 0
Cambridge 46, Marietta 27
Can. McKinley 40, Can. Glenoak 7
Canal Fulton Northwest 35, Akr. Manchester 16
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 43, Pataskala Licking Hts. 0
Canfield 43, Warren Howland 7
Canfield S. Range 66, Cortland Lakeview 6
Carey 20, Upper Sandusky 14
Castalia Margaretta 37, Montpelier 0
Centerburg 49, Galion Northmor 13
Centerville 7, Kettering Fairmont 0
Chagrin Falls 21, Chesterland W. Geauga 17
Chardon 56, Willoughby S. 20
Chillicothe 41, Hillsboro 27
Chillicothe Huntington 36, Frankfort Adena 7
Chillicothe Unioto 56, Southeastern 7
Chillicothe Zane Trace 35, Bainbridge Paint Valley 27
Cin. Anderson 62, Cin. Turpin 20
Cin. Clark Montessori 60, Miami Valley Christian Academy 0
Cin. Colerain 21, Hamilton 0
Cin. Country Day 52, Lockland 14
Cin. Deer Park 38, Cin. Indian Hill 37
Cin. Elder 21, Indpls Chatard, Ind. 16
Cin. Gamble Montessori 20, Day. Christian 13
Cin. Madeira 37, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 0
Cin. NW 54, Harrison 42
Cin. Oak Hills 13, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 10
Cin. Princeton 42, Cin. Sycamore 7
Cin. Purcell Marian 35, Norwood 0
Cin. Taft 39, Cin. Hughes 0
Cin. Withrow 54, Cin. Western Hills 0
Cin. Woodward 18, Cin. Aiken 12
Cin. Wyoming 65, Cin. Finneytown 0
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 42, New Richmond 21
Clayton Northmont 42, Beavercreek 0
Cle. JFK 37, Cle. E. Tech 0
Cle. John Marshall 34, Cle. Collinwood 0
Cle. Rhodes 48, Cle. Lincoln W. 0
Clyde 35, Norwalk 28
Coldwater 35, Versailles 34, OT
Collins Western Reserve 42, Greenwich S. Cent. 12
Cols. DeSales 31, Cin. Dohn High School 0
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 27, Baltimore Liberty Union 20
Cols. Independence 46, Cols. Africentric 0
Cols. St. Charles 38, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 0
Cols. Upper Arlington 17, Dublin Coffman 7
Columbia Station Columbia 43, LaGrange Keystone 36
Columbiana 41, Leetonia 0
Columbiana Crestview 35, Warren Champion 14
Columbus Grove 55, Spencerville 6
Conneaut 35, Brooklyn 14
Cory-Rawson 35, Vanlue 22
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 35, Massillon Tuslaw 20
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 35, Parma Padua 0
Dalton 41, Creston Norwayne 16
Danville 19, Mt. Gilead 8
Day. Chaminade Julienne 36, Cin. McNicholas 29
DeGraff Riverside 56, Cin. College Prep. 32
Defiance 22, Ottawa-Glandorf 14
Defiance Tinora 31, Edgerton 6
Delaware Buckeye Valley 14, Whitehall-Yearling 13
Delaware Hayes 10, Canal Winchester 9
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 24, Marysville 10
Delphos Jefferson 28, Bluffton 7
Delphos St. John’s 21, Rockford Parkway 7
Dola Hardin Northern 35, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 20
E. Liverpool 44, Oak Glen, W.Va. 12
Eastlake North 35, Lyndhurst Brush 13
Edon 30, Kansas Lakota 0
Elyria 47, Amherst Steele 21
Elyria Cath. 41, Bay Village Bay 14
Fairport Harbor Harding 41, Ashtabula St. John 12
Findlay Liberty-Benton 70, Arcadia 0
Franklin 39, Waynesville 37
Fredericktown 44, Cardington-Lincoln 28
Ft. Loramie 34, Lucas 17
Gahanna Lincoln 56, Grove City 14
Galion 44, Marion Pleasant 21
Gates Mills Gilmour 54, E. Cle. Shaw 22
Germantown Valley View 38, Eaton 17
Gibsonburg 58, Fremont St. Joseph 0
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 42, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 0
Granville 16, Newark Licking Valley 14
Groveport-Madison 32, Newark 7
Hamilton Badin 14, Bishop Fenwick 6
Hamler Patrick Henry 40, Delta 8
Hannibal River 47, Philip Barbour, W.Va. 27
Hanoverton United 45, Lisbon David Anderson 6
Harrod Allen E. 17, Leipsic 8
Haviland Wayne Trace 28, Defiance Ayersville 26
Hicksville 28, Sherwood Fairview 13
Hilliard Bradley 27, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 20
Hilliard Darby 31, Thomas Worthington 7
Hubbard 37, Niles McKinley 20
Huber Hts. Wayne 17, Springboro 13
Hudson 35, Brunswick 13
Huron 27, Port Clinton 26
Ironton 29, Gallipolis Gallia 22
Ironton Rock Hill 35, Chesapeake 6
Jackson 63, Washington C.H. 21
Jamestown Greeneview 51, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0
Jefferson Area 27, Poland Seminary 13
Johnstown 41, Hebron Lakewood 0
Kettering Alter 22, Day. Carroll 21, OT
Kings Mills Kings 37, Morrow Little Miami 0
Kirtland 44, Ashtabula Edgewood 0
Lancaster Fairfield Union 45, Circleville 13
Lebanon 35, Cin. Walnut Hills 20
Lewis Center Olentangy 23, Dublin Jerome 20, OT
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 49, Union City Mississinawa Valley 8
Lexington 28, Mansfield Madison 10
Liberty Center 48, Metamora Evergreen 7
Lima Cent. Cath. 36, St. Andrews College, Ontario 9
Lima Perry 41, Crestline 0
Lima Shawnee 35, Kenton 13
Linsly, W.Va. 21, Dover 20
Lisbon Beaver 56, Cle. Hay 6
Lodi Cloverleaf 49, Akr. Coventry 14
London 31, Spring. Shawnee 14
Lore City Buckeye Trail 7, E. Can. 0
Loudonville 49, Howard E. Knox 8
Louisville 24, Chardon NDCL 17, 2OT
Lowellville 21, Mineral Ridge 7
Macedonia Nordonia 45, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 7
Manchester 40, W. Unity Hilltop 22
Mansfield Sr. 35, Mt. Vernon 0
Mantua Crestwood 27, Orwell Grand Valley 21
Maria Stein Marion Local 35, St. Henry 0
Martins Ferry 45, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 0
Mason 30, Fairfield 7
Massillon Jackson 21, Can. Cent. Cath. 14
Mayfield 46, Madison 7
McComb 55, Plymouth 7
McConnelsville Morgan 57, Byesville Meadowbrook 20
McDonald 28, Atwater Waterloo 6
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 34, Marion Elgin 14
Mechanicsburg 35, W. Liberty-Salem 0
Medina 55, Lorain 13
Medina Highland 30, Aurora 3
Mentor 38, Strongsville 3
Middlefield Cardinal 16, Cuyahoga Hts. 10
Milan Edison 59, Vermilion 7
Milford 27, Cin. West Clermont 26
Milford Center Fairbanks 20, W. Jefferson 17
Millersburg W. Holmes 60, New Philadelphia 7
Milton-Union 51, Day. Northridge 0
Mogadore 40, Louisville Aquinas 18
Mt. Orab Western Brown 32, Wilmington 14
N. Can. Hoover 50, Green 20
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 48, Sycamore Mohawk 6
N. Royalton 22, Wadsworth 21
Navarre Fairless 42, Wooster Triway 21
Nelsonville-York 21, McArthur Vinton County 20
New Albany 16, Pickerington N. 15
New Bremen 45, Minster 21
New Lexington 40, Crooksville 0
New Madison Tri-Village 43, Blanchester 0
New Middletown Spring. 33, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 7
Newark Cath. 35, Heath 7
Newcomerstown 44, Strasburg-Franklin 14
Newton Falls 37, Campbell Memorial 0
Norton 38, Mogadore Field 7
Oak Harbor 63, Willard 7
Olmsted Falls 56, Avon Lake 31
Ontario 38, Marion Harding 6
Orrville 38, Can. South 35
Paden City, W.Va. 56, Beallsville 6
Painesville Harvey 50, Gates Mills Hawken 44
Painesville Riverside 42, Chagrin Falls Kenston 25
Pandora-Gilboa 55, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 7
Parma Hts. Holy Name 35, Medina Buckeye 6
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 42, Lakewood 14
Parma Normandy 26, Parma 13
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 49, Zanesville 14
Pemberville Eastwood 63, Fostoria 7
Perrysburg 49, Holland Springfield 10
Philo 26, New Concord John Glenn 15
Pickerington Cent. 49, Lancaster 7
Piketon 36, Williamsport Westfall 32
Piqua 24, Vandalia Butler 0
Plain City Jonathan Alder 21, New Carlisle Tecumseh 14, OT
Pomeroy Meigs 40, Wellston 0
Portsmouth 28, S. Point 21
Portsmouth Sciotoville 16, Franklin Furnace Green 0
Portsmouth W. 33, Oak Hill 0
Powell Olentangy Liberty 21, Hilliard Davidson 18
Proctorville Fairland 21, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 6
Racine Southern 38, Crown City S. Gallia 14
Reading 23, Cin. Mariemont 0
Richfield Revere 21, Kent Roosevelt 2
Richmond Edison 52, Rayland Buckeye 14
Richwood N. Union 41, Lewistown Indian Lake 7
Riverside Stebbins 34, Sidney 27
Rocky River Lutheran W. 50, Independence 0
Rootstown 18, Ravenna SE 13
Rossford 34, Millbury Lake 0
S. Charleston SE 31, Cedarville 0
STVM 49, Cle. Hts. 21
Salem 41, Alliance Marlington 7
Salineville Southern 45, E. Palestine 0
Sandusky Perkins 31, Tiffin Columbian 14
Shadyside 40, Bridgeport 26
Smithville 52, Rittman 0
Solon 25, Euclid 7
Sparta Highland 42, Caledonia River Valley 21
Spring. Greenon 47, London Madison Plains 0
Spring. NE 43, N. Lewisburg Triad 12
Springfield 39, Miamisburg 0
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 28, Cin. Summit Country Day 6
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 28, Hamilton New Miami 13
St. Clairsville 41, Fort Leboeuf, Pa. 12
St. Marys Memorial 35, Lima Bath 7
Streetsboro 56, Akr. Springfield 6
Struthers 42, Girard 28
Sugarcreek Garaway 33, Magnolia Sandy Valley 7
Sullivan Black River 42, Oberlin Firelands 28
Sunbury Big Walnut 41, Dublin Scioto 7
Sylvania Southview 10, Napoleon 7
Tallmadge 63, Copley 28
Thornville Sheridan 14, Dresden Tri-Valley 13
Tipp City Bethel 14, Casstown Miami E. 0
Tipp City Tippecanoe 63, Fairborn 27
Tol. Cent. Cath. 42, Fremont Ross 0
Tol. Ottawa Hills 41, Northwood 0
Tol. Rogers 19, Tol. Bowsher 18
Tol. St. Francis 27, Lima Sr. 14
Tol. St. John’s 18, Findlay 10
Tol. Whitmer 48, Oregon Clay 31
Tontogany Otsego 58, Elmore Woodmore 7
Toronto 34, Andover Pymatuning Valley 8
Trenton Edgewood 30, Hamilton Ross 7
Troy 61, Greenville 13
Twinsburg 32, Stow-Munroe Falls 14
Uniontown Lake 35, Massillon Perry 7
Urbana 44, Spring. NW 0
Van Wert 48, Elida 16
Vienna Mathews 56, Windham 20
Vincent Warren 55, Albany Alexander 12
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 9, New Paris National Trail 3
W. Chester Lakota W. 33, Middletown 7
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 40, Uhrichsville Claymont 7
Wapakoneta 28, Celina 22
Warren JFK 44, Cle. Cent. Cath. 8
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 40, Greenfield McClain 11
Waterford 30, Glouster Trimble 6
Waverly 49, Minford 24
Waynesfield-Goshen 54, Morral Ridgedale 0
Wellington 35, Sheffield Brookside 10
West Salem Northwestern 17, Jeromesville Hillsdale 12
Westerville Cent. 44, Galloway Westland 6
Westerville S. 45, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0
Westlake 42, Fairview 20
Wheelersburg 35, Lucasville Valley 14
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 51, Sylvania Northview 7
Williamsburg 14, Bethel-Tate 9
Worthington Christian 61, Zanesville Rosecrans 15
Worthington Kilbourne 30, Westerville N. 26
Youngs. Chaney High School 21, Warren Harding 14
Youngs. Liberty 48, Leavittsburg LaBrae 20
Youngs. Ursuline 56, Youngs. East 8
Youngs. Valley Christian 24, Wellsville 18
Zanesville Maysville 21, Warsaw River View 13
Zanesville W. Muskingum 47, Coshocton 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cle. Glenville vs. Cle. John Adams, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/