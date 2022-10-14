Fink’s Friday Night Scoreboard

Nichole Hannahs403

Zanesville: 14 Watkins Memorial: 49 FINAL

Rosecrans: 15 Worthington Christian: 61 FINAL

Crooksville: 0 New Lexington: 40 Final

John Glenn: 15 Philo: 26 FINAL

Meadowbrook: 20 Morgan: 39 Half

Maysville: 21 River View: 13 FINAL

Sheridan: 14 Tri-Valley: 13 FINAL

Coshocton: 14 West Muskingum: 20 Half

Claymont: 7 Ridgewood: 28 Half

Newark Catholic 35 Heath: 7 FINAL

Lakewood: 0 Johnstown: 41 FINAL

Fairfield Christian: 63 Miller: 18 4THQ

Granville: 16 Licking Valley: 14 FINAL

Groveport: 32 Newark: 7 FINAL

Shenandoah 14 Barnesville: 28 FINAL

Cambridge: 46 Marietta: 27 FINAL

Buckeye Trail: 7 East Canton: 0 FINAL

North Baltimore: 0 Caldwell: 55 FINAL

Nichole Hannahs
Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.