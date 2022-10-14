Carr Center Expanding Through Fundraiser Campaign

ZANESVILLE, OH- A local agency is getting ready to expand their facilities in order to meet the needs of the community.

The Carr Center is planning to add on a two-story addition to their building. The space will be used to to create multi-use space for educational programs and create a handicap accessible treatment space for speech. Since Covid they’ve seen an increase in the need for that program. Executive Director of the Carr Center Becky Clawson spoke about why she thinks it’s important to expand their Center.

“We’ve seen a two-hundred percent increase in the number of screenings that we’re doing this year and also more children are qualifying for service out of those screenings that we’re doing. So, really what we need is one more Speech Pathologists two more space, so right now I have no handicap accessible treatment space for speech.”

They plan to begin construction in the next two years. A fundraising campaign is underway, as the Carr Center also plans to buy the lot across the street from their current facility for a parking and a play area. Clawson also spoke about why the fundraising campaign that is going towards this is important to the community of Zanesville.

“So, this will not only be for Carr Center use and for all of these extra kiddos that we’re bringing in for programing but this will be for the community at large. So, anytime when you need a space to bring your child to play, this will be open to you. It also will provide us with a parking area which is desperately needed and eventually safety town space so we’re looking to expand some of those programs, really this is just giving us space to do that.”

Their annual Giving Tuesday Campaign starts with the Kicking Axe Tournament on November 4th, other events will follow. If you have any questions about participating or about donating, you can call the Carr Center at 740-453-5417 or visit their website at carrcenter.org.