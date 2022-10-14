Updated on Friday October 14, 2022 Morning

Today: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant. High 58° Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Much Warmer. Low 46° Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Shower Chance. High 62° DISCUSSION:

More cool air moves in today to round out the work week. Skies will be mostly sunny, but highs will be back to around sixty.

More clouds will be with us tonight, as skies will be partly cloudy. Warmer conditions will be with us, as temperatures will only drop into the mid forties.

Warmer conditions will continue to be with us for Saturday. Highs will be back in the lower sixties under partly cloudy skies. A slight chance for showers will be with us for Saturday as well.

Drier conditions will return on Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy, with highs remaining in the lower sixties.

Rain returns to start out the new work week on Monday into Tuesday. Rain starts Monday afternoon and will last through Tuesday overnight. It will be cold, with highs in the upper forties on Monday, and back to the lower to mid forties on Tuesday.

More sun and more warmth will be with us for mid week. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs back around fifty.

More warmth will be with us on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid fifties under partly cloudy skies.

Have a Great Friday!