Students Get Ready to Serve Up Some Soup

Get ready to spoon up some delicious soups. We’re just days away from the annual Souper Bowl Luncheon.

This year’s luncheon is the first in-person event since Covid for the fundraiser. It’s a simple meal to draw attention to food scarcity and to raise money for organizations fighting the issue.

The soups will be prepared by Zane State Culinary Arts students who are getting a glimpse of what it takes to prepare a meal for a large gathering.

“Usually when they’re in class, were doing lab classes, they’ll do like six to twelve portion size, this here is going to be anywhere from seven hundred and fifty to a thousand people coming here on Sunday so were doing large quantities. Tim Collins, he’s doing a lot of stuff, he’s doing potato soup and also hot dogs and sloppy joes, so it will be a great day for people to come up and support the community,” said Program Coordinator of Zane State Culinary Arts Marco Adornetto.

Adornetto said Sunday’s event will go smoothly thanks to his students assistance.

“Well, we’ve been doing this for a few years so it actually doesn’t take that long when you got students here to help in a nice big kitchen. This chili we’re making we make about twenty-five gallons, takes about two hours, then we’ll cook it for an hour then we’ll cool it down out of the danger zone. Sunday morning we’ll heat it back up and cook up to temperature,” explained Adornetto.

The Souper Bowl takes place Sunday at the Zane State Campus Center from 10-2pm. Tickets are available in advance for $5 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under or at the doors for $6 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. All proceeds benefit Eastside Community Ministry, Christ’s Table, Fellowship of Christ’s Community, Muskingum County Center for Seniors and Salvation Army.

