OMEGA Discusses Upcoming ODOT District 5 Projects

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association Held a meeting today to discuss upcoming projects the Ohio Department of Transportation has planned for the area through 2027. OMEGA Executive Director Jeannette Wierzbicki described what OMEGA is and the role they play in improving area transportation.

“We’re a local development district that serves ten counties in the Eastern Appalachian region of Ohio to include Muskingum County,” Wierzbicki said. “We are also a regional transportation planning organization for eight of those ten counties, also including Muskingum County.”

Every four years ODOT puts together a plan of transportation related projects that will be conducted in the next four years and the meeting provides an opportunity for local public officials to become aware of projects that will be happening in their community.

“For instance, if a state route is being resurfaced through a village, maybe in 2026 or 2027, and the village knows, hey we need to do some drainage improvements or we need to replace a waterline, it gives them the opportunity to plan ahead,” Wierzbicki said.

Upcoming transportation plans in Muskingum County through 2027 incorporate many systemic improvements throughout the county that include: new pavement markings, guardrails, resurfacings as well as the continuation and completion of existing projects.