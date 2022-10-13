OAZ Players of the Week; Week 8

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The winners for the OAZ players of the week were announced and today we went out to west Muskingum to interview one the winners..

“At Orthopedic Associates of Zanesville we’re amazed each week what these young men like Rashid are able to accomplish on the football field. We continue to be excited with their goals and aspirations off the field as well and we’re excited what the upcoming weeks are able to accomplish and again here at orthopedic associates we couldn’t be more proud to present Rashid with player of the game,” Lucas Graham, Nurse Practitioner.



This weeks winner for WZVL Week 8 OAZ player of the game on highway 103, was West Muskingum’s Rashid Sesay. Rashid had 160 yards rushing and a td. And another 35 yards receiving. As they went on to take the game over in the second half.. this is what he had to say about what it means to get this award..

“It’s an honor honestly. I would say it’s the o line. I think that’s really who should be proud you know you can’t do anything without your line. The pretty much set the tone for the game. So I think they’re really the players of the game. The line blocked extremely well I mean every time I touched the ball there was a huge gap a huge hole and that’s really all them right there. That 160 yards and a touchdown that’s all them,” he said. Rashid also talked to us about what he thinks really makes this team special and their mindset as the season gets ready to end…

“Heart honestly just the will to win how much this meant to us, especially our seniors. Having a chance to really put ourselves in a position to go to the playoffs. I think that’s what really kicked in and just that drive that’s exactly what hit me on that last drive. Focus, execute, take these games as serious as we would take any other game. If we win out the chances are low of hosting a playoff game here but that’s still our goal so we’re just gonna play hard, focus execute, like we always do,” Sesay added.



We also had some other winners for OAZ player of the week. Including our second winner for WHIZ FM week 8 OAZ player of the game on Z92,Tri-Valley’s Max Lyall. Max threw for 3 touchdowns in their 28 to 6 win over Philo!

And for our last winner on whiz am 1240 for week 8, we have Zanesville’s Drake Tabler. Drake had 7 punts for an average of 46 yards… shout out to the punters!