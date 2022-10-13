Local Scores 10/13/22

VOLLEYBALL:
COSHOCTON 3
TRI VALLEY 0
LAKEWOOD 3
ZANESVILLE 0
WEST MUSKINGUM 0
JOHN GLENN 3
The Muskies begin tournament play on Wednesday night versus Carrollton at East Liverpool. The match will begin at 6pm.
GIRLS SOCCER:
RIVER VIEW 1
WEST MUSKINGUM 2
HEATH 5
ZANESVILLE 4
NEW LEXINGTON 0
JOHN GLENN 13
TRI-VALLEY 6
COSHOCTON 0
Scotties co-MVL champions. John Glenn and Tri-Valley tied 1-1 early in the season and both are 7-0-1 in MVL play. Tri-Valley was led in scoring by Avery Dunn with 3 goals. Maddie Garber had 2 goals and an assist . Alison Yingling had 3 saves in goal for Tri-Valley. They enter tournament play on Wednesday against Marysville in central district division 1 soccer.
BOYS BOYS SOCCER:
ZANESVILLE 4
HEATH 2