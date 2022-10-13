Local Scores 10/13/22

Local Sports
Dylan Kerns54

VOLLEYBALL:

COSHOCTON 3
TRI VALLEY 0

LAKEWOOD 3
ZANESVILLE 0

WEST MUSKINGUM 0
JOHN GLENN 3

The Muskies begin tournament play on Wednesday night versus Carrollton at East Liverpool. The match will begin at 6pm.

GIRLS SOCCER:

RIVER VIEW 1
WEST MUSKINGUM 2

HEATH 5
ZANESVILLE 4

NEW LEXINGTON 0
JOHN GLENN 13

TRI-VALLEY 6
COSHOCTON 0

Scotties co-MVL champions. John Glenn and Tri-Valley tied 1-1 early in the season and both are 7-0-1 in MVL play. Tri-Valley was led in scoring by Avery Dunn with 3 goals. Maddie Garber had 2 goals and an assist . Alison Yingling had 3 saves in goal for Tri-Valley. They enter tournament play on Wednesday against Marysville in central district division 1 soccer.

BOYS BOYS SOCCER:

ZANESVILLE 4
HEATH 2

Dylan Kerns
Dylan Kerns was born and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He spent the last five years in the low-country of South Carolina near Hilton Head Island. Dylan is a graduate of the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail University. At Full Sail he learned from various industry professionals including: Dan Patrick, Scott Van Pelt, Mike Tirico, and more on what it takes to be a great sports storyteller. A fun fact is that Dylan was an extra actor in the TV series The Girl From Plainville. In his free time Dylan enjoys stand up comedy, movies, golfing, and eating a lot of good food. He also keeps his music loud. If you see him in the community say hello!