Fall Foliage Reaching It’s Peak Areawide

MUSKINGUM CO, Oh – If you’ve been out anywhere, you’ve seen the abundance of color overtaking the area, showering trees in vibrant reds, oranges, and yellows.

But the time to see and enjoy the stunning fall beauty is quickly running out.



Aside from typical latecomers like Maples and Sycamores, most trees are now near or at peak colors, along with plants like poison ivy and Virginia Creeper.

However, what some may not know is that this ‘change,’ isn’t actually a change, just a natural process within the chlorophyll of the leaves due to several factors. Dillion State Park Naturalist Michael Durst breaks it down.



“Those colors are really always there within the leaves. But now this time of year, things like the temperature, the light and whatnot, causes that chlorophyll, what’s normally making that green color that plants use to produce their food, is breaking down, allowing all these other colors to come out and be seen. Like those reds, yellows, oranges, those are always there in the plants, you just don’t see them because that green is much more prominent,” Durst told us.



Another key element at play in the fall foliage this year has been the plentiful rain received throuhout the year, especially the spring and summer months,

This has allowed for overall healthy trees and a brilliant color show for autumn aficionados and fall foliage hunters alike as the new season sets in.



“They’ve had a lot of rain built up. So they’re able to kind of use what they had before and not have to be stressed with too much rain right now. They’re also actively kind of snipping their leaves off. A lot of folks kind of maybe think that’s a passive reaction. That’s actually very active. They’re building up new tissues, making sure that they can shed those leaves so they’re not using energy to keep those leaves going and they can really focus on their root structure, which is much more important in the winter months,” he explained.

It’s here now. But it’s not going to be here for much longer, so definitely take the opportunity to get out there and enjoy what nature’s giving us,” he said.



Durst encourage you to visit any of your local or state parks or just take a drive around to view the foliage while it lasts, adding there is still plenty of flowers, fruits, and nuts to see and fun to be had, even as the fall colors begin to fade.

There’s even a Halloween Campout at Dillon State Park October 28th and 29th and anyone is welcome to their full lineup of programs throughout the two days of festivities. More information can be found