Arsenal, Freiburg record away wins to stay perfect in EL

Bukayo Saka scored and Arsenal beat Bodø/Glimt 1-0 in Norway to stay perfect with its third straight victory in the Europa League on Thursday.

Saka was fed by Sambi Lokonga to net the decider for the Premier League leaders in the 24th minute.

Arsenal is atop Group A with nine points from three games — with a match against PSV Eindhoven postponed after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Dutch plays Zurich later Thursday.

Freiburg made it four wins from four by routing Nantes 4-0 away to also stay perfect and cement the top spot in Group G with 12 points. Lukas Kübler, Wooyeong Jeong and substitute Michael Gregoritsch had a goal each for the Bundesliga club with Moses Simon adding an own goal.

Qarabağ trails Freiburg by five points in second after it was held 0-0 by Olympiacos, which earned the first point. Nantes remains on three.

Real Betis failed to stay perfect in Group C after it was held 1-1 at home by Roma. Andrea Belotti salvaged a point for Jose Mourinho’s team with a second-half equalizer after a deflected shot by Sergio Canales gave the hosts a first-half lead. The Spanish team dominates the group with 10 points. Roma is on four. Ludogorets plays HJK later in the day.

European competition newcomer Union St. Gilloise of Belgium drew 3-3 at home with Braga. Vitor Oliveira’s hat trick put Braga ahead 3-1 but the hosts came back with Victor Boniface’s second goal and another one from Dante Vanzeir. Union stays atop Group D with 10 points.

In a tightly contested Group F, Feyenoord was held 2-2 by Midtjylland for a share of the lead on five points, with Lazio and Sturm a point back.

Fenerbahce won 2-1 at AEK Larnaca and Rennes beat Ukraine’s Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 in Krakow, Poland for a joint lead of Group B with 10 points.

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Villarreal kept its 100% record after a 1-0 win at Austria Vienna. If Lech fails to win at H. Beer-Sheva in another Group C match, the victory for the Spaniards would earn them a spot in the round of 16 with two games to go.

In Group E, Apollon Limassol beat AZ Alkmaar 1-0 for its first win, handing the Dutch club its the first defeat after three wins.

İstanbul Başakşehir remained atop Group A with a 3-0 home win aver RFS. Fiorentina routed Scottish Hearts 5-1 to stay three points behind.

