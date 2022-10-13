Updated on Thursday October 13, 2022 Morning

Today: Morning Scattered Showers/Storms. Decreasing Clouds. Much Cooler. High 62° Tonight: Mostly Clear. Much Cooler. Low 36° Friday: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant. High 58° DISCUSSION:

Cooler air moves in today, along with more chances for showers and storms. Rain will continue into Thursday morning before moving out of the region. Afterwards, clouds will decrease and we will dry out. Highs will drop back into the mid sixties this afternoon.

Skies will be mostly clear for your overnight. Behind the cold front, very cold air makes its way back into the region. Temperatures will drop to the mid thirties overnight.

More cool air moves in on Friday to round out the work week. Skies will be mostly sunny, but highs will be back into the mid fifties. More warmth will be with us for Saturday. Highs will be back in the upper fifties to around sixty under mostly cloudy skies.

Rain chances return Sunday into Monday. Rain begins Sunday afternoon and will continue into Monday morning. Temperatures will top off near sixty on Sunday , and will plummet to the lower fifties for highs on Monday.

We will dry out for Tuesday, but cooler temperatures will be with us as well. Skies will be partly cloudy, with highs in the mid forties Tuesday afternoon!!

More sun and more warmth will be with us for mid week. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs back around fifty.

Have a Great Wednesday Evening!